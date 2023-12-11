Player’s death ‘took the joy away’ from Manchester’s title run

“Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia Class A Division II championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed,” superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester principal Suzie Neal wrote in a statement.

Most Manchester fans in attendance at Monday’s championship game did not want to comment on the situation, saying they didn’t know the details. School employees were directed to not speak publicly about the situation.

John Ryan has been a ballboy on the team for four seasons. He is in the sixth grade at Manchester Middle School and was saddened to hear of Smith’s death.

“He was a nice boy,” Ryan said. “He didn’t really talk to a whole bunch of people. He kept to himself. At my school people were all upset and confused and trying to figure out what happened.”

Some fans came up with signs prepared to honor Smith’s memory and it didn’t stop the community from turning out in large numbers at the game.

“We’re so hurt that it happened, but we’re still in it to win it,” Anderson said. “We’re going to take home the victory.”