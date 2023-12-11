Manchester sophomore football player Brandon Smith was found dead Sunday, a day ahead of his team’s state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Meriwether Schools confirmed in a letter to families, according to multiple TV stations.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,’’ stated the letter released jointly by Meriwether schools superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester principal Suze Neal. “Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

The letter described Smith, a lineman, as “a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”