BreakingNews
Manchester football player reported dead on eve of championship game

Manchester football player reported dead on eve of championship game

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
28 minutes ago

Manchester sophomore football player Brandon Smith was found dead Sunday, a day ahead of his team’s state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Meriwether Schools confirmed in a letter to families, according to multiple TV stations.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,’’ stated the letter released jointly by Meriwether schools superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester principal Suze Neal. “Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

The letter described Smith, a lineman, as “a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”

Smith has been reported missing Saturday. The cause of death has not been confirmed or reported.

According to WRBL-TV in Columbus, the GBI, Manchester Police and the Meriwether County coroner were investigating a scene at 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street, which is downtown, a half mile from the high school.

Manchester’s football team, in its first state championship game since 1997, is scheduled to play Bowdon Monday night at 7 in the Class A Division II final.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top