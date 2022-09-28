Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested

“As I’m heading home, I observe the suspect walking on Pryor Street,” investigator DeJuan Walker told Channel 2. “He matched the description.”

The investigator followed the man until he was able to flag down a Capitol police officer, who then called for backup and the arrest was made.

In online court documents, Lester Walker is accused of battery by striking the victim and putting her in a chokehold. Charging documents associated with the aggravated assault had not yet been filed online Wednesday morning, but District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 the upgraded charge was related to strangulation.

“We’re also going to look at kidnapping and false imprisonment charges,” Willis said in an interview with the news station.

