Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested
Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A man accused of assaulting a woman in the Fulton County courthouse last week has been arrested, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Lester Walker, 42, was taken into custody Monday. He is facing charges of battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked a woman in the courthouse’s second-floor bathroom Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. The woman sustained minor injuries.

She was “pretty shaken up,” Sheriff Patrick Labat said at the time, adding that someone had walked in and interrupted the incident.

“Apparently the gentleman had been hiding out in the bathroom and escaped through one of the side entrances,” Labat told Channel 2 Action News last week.

The incident prompted an immediate search for the suspect in the area surrounding the justice center complex, which sits on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pryor Street. He was spotted in the same area Monday by a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office who was just leaving work.

“As I’m heading home, I observe the suspect walking on Pryor Street,” investigator DeJuan Walker told Channel 2. “He matched the description.”

The investigator followed the man until he was able to flag down a Capitol police officer, who then called for backup and the arrest was made.

In online court documents, Lester Walker is accused of battery by striking the victim and putting her in a chokehold. Charging documents associated with the aggravated assault had not yet been filed online Wednesday morning, but District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 the upgraded charge was related to strangulation.

“We’re also going to look at kidnapping and false imprisonment charges,” Willis said in an interview with the news station.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

