Police: Gwinnett officer struck, killed pedestrian in Norcross

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. as an officer assigned to the West Precinct drove along Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection with Mitchell Road, police said. The pedestrian, identified as 48-year-old Ramon Perez of Lawrenceville, was walking in the road when the officer’s vehicle struck him.

The officer immediately began first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, but Perez later died, according to police. The officer also sustained a minor injury.