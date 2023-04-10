X

Police: Gwinnett officer struck, killed pedestrian in Norcross

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man was killed after being struck by a Gwinnett County police officer on a busy Norcross road early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. as an officer assigned to the West Precinct drove along Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection with Mitchell Road, police said. The pedestrian, identified as 48-year-old Ramon Perez of Lawrenceville, was walking in the road when the officer’s vehicle struck him.

The officer immediately began first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, but Perez later died, according to police. The officer also sustained a minor injury.

No other details were released about the incident, which is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. It was not clear if the officer was on duty at the time, and police did not specify the vehicle he was driving.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

