Man accused in NE Atlanta shooting found dead in vehicle 12 miles away

A man was found shot multiple times near an appliance store in northeast Atlanta, police said.

By
16 minutes ago

Police said a man fatally shot himself Tuesday after being involved in another shooting in northeast Atlanta earlier in the day.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to an appliance store in the 2100 block of Piedmont Road, in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood right outside of Buckhead. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, authorities stated.

Investigators said they obtained a description of the suspect’s SUV and began searching for the accused shooter.

Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers eventually found the man on Jonesboro Road near Midway Street in southeast Atlanta. The area is about 12 miles south of the original crime scene.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop and discovered the man “appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was tracked to an area near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Midway Street.

A motive in the initial shooting was not provided.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

