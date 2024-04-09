Man accused in NE Atlanta shooting found dead in vehicle 12 miles away

Police said a man fatally shot himself Tuesday after being involved in another shooting in northeast Atlanta earlier in the day.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to an appliance store in the 2100 block of Piedmont Road, in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood right outside of Buckhead. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, authorities stated.

Investigators said they obtained a description of the suspect’s SUV and began searching for the accused shooter.