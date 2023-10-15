GSP: Woman killed after suspect flees from troopers, hits her vehicle in DeKalb

An innocent woman is dead after a driver ran a right light and crashed into her vehicle during a police pursuit Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road after the driver of a gold Infiniti SUV fled from two troopers, according to the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the deadly wreck.

At about 2:10 p.m. the troopers saw the vehicle allegedly speeding without a tag before running a red light, authorities said. The suspect, who was not publicly identified, refused to stop and drove into a gas station, where a passenger got out of the moving vehicle, according to the GSP.

The troopers continued to pursue the Infiniti which “fled recklessly through city streets,” the GSP said. Soon after, police said the suspect ran a red light at Memorial Drive and struck the Honda Civic that was being driven by the woman who was killed.

The Infiniti was disabled after the crash, and the suspect was apprehended after running behind a nearby gas station, according to the GSP.

Troopers then went back to the crash scene and provided aid to the driver of the Honda until emergency personnel got there. But the driver was pronounced dead shortly after, the GSP said. Her name was not released.

According to the GSP, the suspect is facing charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, obstruction, fleeing, reckless driving, and driving with suspended license.

He was also wanted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing, giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer, and driving on a suspended license. In Douglas County, he had outstanding failure to appear warrants, the GSP said.

Authorities have not said if the passenger in Saturday’s chase was taken into custody. DeKalb police said they helped with directing traffic at the intersection around 2:30 p.m. following the wreck.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

