GBI: Deputy forgot to close patrol vehicle’s door, leading to woman’s death

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI to take over the investigation the same day.

Grier’s parents told WMAZ-13 they called for help because their daughter was having a schizophrenic episode. They said when the deputies arrived, they handcuffed Grier and put her in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Marvin and Mary Grier told the news station that Primus visited their home after the incident and told them their daughter was trying to escape and managed to kick the door open. But the GBI said early indications show the door was never closed.

Investigators reviewed multiple body camera videos, conducted several mechanical tests on the patrol car and had automotive experts from the Georgia State Patrol test for mechanical malfunctions.

Officials did not release the names of the two Hancock County deputies. According to Wednesday’s statement, they tried to put Grier in the car on the driver’s side, but she refused and said she was going to harm herself. One of the deputies then walked around to the passenger’s side as they struggled to get Grier in the backseat.

The deputy quickly returned to the driver’s side and they managed to get Grier inside the car. They then closed the driver’s-side door.

“The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger-side door,” the GBI report stated.

He hadn’t. Shortly after driving away from the home, the woman fell out of the vehicle, GBI officials said.