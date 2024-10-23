Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Georgia early voting passes 2 million ballots cast
Crime & Public Safety

Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-85

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his campaign rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his campaign rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
By
15 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump returns to metro Atlanta on Wednesday for another multi-stop campaign visit that is expected to cause traffic disruptions in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

This will be Republican presidential nominee’s second visit to the Atlanta area in just over a week as both he and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, focus on Georgia as a major battleground. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s latest poll, Trump enjoys a 4% lead over Harris in the state.

ExploreTrump has a slight edge in Georgia over Harris, latest AJC poll finds

On Wednesday, Trump will first visit Zebulon, about 50 miles south of Atlanta, for a midafternoon town hall before turning north for an evening rally in Duluth, about 20 miles northeast of town.

Trump is expected to touch down in Georgia in the early afternoon and is likely to fly between his events, according to public alerts published by the Federal Aviation Administration.

ExploreGeorgia presidential candidate visit tracker

The former president appears set to land at the Thomaston-Upson County Airport before heading to Christ Chapel in Zebulon. Trump will be joined by Lt. Governor Burt Jones at the church for the “Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall” event, which begins at 3 p.m.

According to Trump’s website, Christ Chapel’s doors are scheduled to open at noon. FAA alerts show that airspace restriction and other security measures will begin around 1:15 p.m. and run through 6 p.m.

After the town hall, Trump is expected to fly from Thomaston to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport just northeast of Atlanta, per FAA alerts. From there, his motorcade is likely to travel north on I-85 to Gas South Arena in Duluth, the site of a 7 p.m. rally. Airspace restrictions in the area will begin at 4 p.m. and run through 10:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

Gas South Arena will open its doors for the rally at 1 p.m., when Gwinnett residents can expect some traffic disruptions to begin. Metro Atlanta’s evening commuters will see I-85 North completely shut down sometime between 5-7 p.m. The interstate’s southbound lanes will also shut down after the rally, though the traffic impact should be lessened between 9-10:30 p.m.

Trump last visited on Oct. 15, participating in a Fox News town hall in Cumming before holding a rally in Cobb County. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, spent the past weekend in metro Atlanta where she held rallies in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Trump set to visit Georgia: Follow for live updates on breaking election news1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Battle for Donald Trump’s 2026 endorsement heats up in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug case: State seeks to revoke another defendant’s probation21m ago
Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man who raised gun during arrest, GBI says1h ago
Homeowner arrested after robbery led to chase, shooting in South Fulton, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse