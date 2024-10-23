Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-85

Trump is expected to touch down in Georgia in the early afternoon and is likely to fly between his events, according to public alerts published by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The former president appears set to land at the Thomaston-Upson County Airport before heading to Christ Chapel in Zebulon. Trump will be joined by Lt. Governor Burt Jones at the church for the “Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall” event, which begins at 3 p.m.

According to Trump’s website, Christ Chapel’s doors are scheduled to open at noon. FAA alerts show that airspace restriction and other security measures will begin around 1:15 p.m. and run through 6 p.m.

After the town hall, Trump is expected to fly from Thomaston to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport just northeast of Atlanta, per FAA alerts. From there, his motorcade is likely to travel north on I-85 to Gas South Arena in Duluth, the site of a 7 p.m. rally. Airspace restrictions in the area will begin at 4 p.m. and run through 10:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

Gas South Arena will open its doors for the rally at 1 p.m., when Gwinnett residents can expect some traffic disruptions to begin. Metro Atlanta’s evening commuters will see I-85 North completely shut down sometime between 5-7 p.m. The interstate’s southbound lanes will also shut down after the rally, though the traffic impact should be lessened between 9-10:30 p.m.

Trump last visited on Oct. 15, participating in a Fox News town hall in Cumming before holding a rally in Cobb County. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, spent the past weekend in metro Atlanta where she held rallies in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.