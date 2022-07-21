ajc logo
X

GBI: Woman dies at Grady after falling out of patrol vehicle in Hancock County

A Hancock County woman who fell out of a moving deputy's car earlier this month died Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the GBI.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Hancock County woman who fell out of a moving deputy's car earlier this month died Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the GBI.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A Georgia woman died Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital about two weeks after falling out of a deputy’s moving patrol car in Hancock County.

Now the GBI is investigating.

Brianna Marie Grier, a 28-year-old from Sparta, was pronounced dead at the Atlanta hospital around 1 p.m., the GBI said in a news release.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the state agency to investigate July 15, the same day of the incident.

Hancock County deputies were called to Grier’s home on Hickory Grove Church Road early that morning and arrested the woman. Grier fell out of the patrol vehicle while officers were taking her to the sheriff’s office and sustained significant injuries, according to the GBI’s preliminary investigation.

Grier’s parents told WMAZ-13 that she was having a schizophrenic episode and they called deputies to help with the mental health crisis. Marvin and Mary Grier said two officers came to the house, handcuffed the woman and put her in the back of the patrol cruiser, according to the news station.

The parents said Primus has since visited their home and told them their daughter managed to kick her way out of the car in an attempt to escape. He also said she was flown to Grady with a head injury, WMAZ reported.

GBI investigators will take the body to the agency’s crime lab for an autopsy.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA 11h ago
Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension
4h ago
Herschel Walker downplays abortion ruling’s impact
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Braves better than last year but need more pitching to repeat
2h ago
The Latest
2 arrested on murder, armed robbery charges linked to downtown Atlanta shooting
27m ago
BREAKING: 1 dead in Union City house fire
53m ago
Atlanta movie maker pleads guilty to $2.5M cryptocurrency scam
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
12h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top