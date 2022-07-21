GBI: Woman dies at Grady after falling out of patrol vehicle in Hancock County

A Georgia woman died Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital about two weeks after falling out of a deputy’s moving patrol car in Hancock County.
Now the GBI is investigating.
Brianna Marie Grier, a 28-year-old from Sparta, was pronounced dead at the Atlanta hospital around 1 p.m., the GBI said in a news release.
Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the state agency to investigate July 15, the same day of the incident.
Hancock County deputies were called to Grier’s home on Hickory Grove Church Road early that morning and arrested the woman. Grier fell out of the patrol vehicle while officers were taking her to the sheriff’s office and sustained significant injuries, according to the GBI’s preliminary investigation.
Grier’s parents told WMAZ-13 that she was having a schizophrenic episode and they called deputies to help with the mental health crisis. Marvin and Mary Grier said two officers came to the house, handcuffed the woman and put her in the back of the patrol cruiser, according to the news station.
The parents said Primus has since visited their home and told them their daughter managed to kick her way out of the car in an attempt to escape. He also said she was flown to Grady with a head injury, WMAZ reported.
GBI investigators will take the body to the agency’s crime lab for an autopsy.
