GBI: Woman dies at Grady after falling out of patrol vehicle in Hancock County

Grier’s parents told WMAZ-13 that she was having a schizophrenic episode and they called deputies to help with the mental health crisis. Marvin and Mary Grier said two officers came to the house, handcuffed the woman and put her in the back of the patrol cruiser, according to the news station.

The parents said Primus has since visited their home and told them their daughter managed to kick her way out of the car in an attempt to escape. He also said she was flown to Grady with a head injury, WMAZ reported.

GBI investigators will take the body to the agency’s crime lab for an autopsy.