Crime & Public Safety

Gang member arrested more than 2 weeks after Gwinnett shooting, police say

Kevin Valdez, 30, was found shot to death at a strip mall in Gwinnett County.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Kevin Valdez, 30, was found shot to death at a strip mall in Gwinnett County.
By
1 hour ago

A suspected gang member was arrested in Cobb County on Wednesday after he was accused of killing a man in a Gwinnett County parking lot more than two weeks ago, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to locate the suspect, who was identified by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office as 27-year-old Alexis Coria of Lawrenceville. Coria, who was called a member of the Surenos gang by the sheriff’s office, is charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

ExploreMan found shot to death in vehicle at Gwinnett strip mall

He is accused of killing 30-year-old Kevin Valdez, of Duluth, in the early morning hours of May 19, Gwinnett police said.

Around 3:15 a.m., Gwinnett officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Indian Trail Court Plaza, a strip mall on Indian Trail Lilburn Road. Investigators said they believed the shooting began nearby and ended in the parking lot. Officers found Valdez dead inside a car parked at the strip mall, police said.

After investigators named Coria as a suspect, he was spotted at a home in Dunwoody on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities then placed Coria under surveillance and followed him when he left the home as a passenger in a Honda Accord.

The vehicle was pulled over in Acworth on Wednesday and Coria was taken into custody with the help of Acworth police, officials said. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian launches second generation of its flagship EV models

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
2h ago
The Latest

15-year-old shot to death in Griffin; 2nd teen charged with murder
1h ago
Arrest made in fatal Buckhead club shooting; owners agree to temporary closure
2h ago
Temporary MARTA shutdown in NE Atlanta caused by fatal collision
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Charles Nixon

Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more