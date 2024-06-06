Gang member arrested more than 2 weeks after Gwinnett shooting, police say

A suspected gang member was arrested in Cobb County on Wednesday after he was accused of killing a man in a Gwinnett County parking lot more than two weeks ago, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to locate the suspect, who was identified by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office as 27-year-old Alexis Coria of Lawrenceville. Coria, who was called a member of the Surenos gang by the sheriff’s office, is charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is accused of killing 30-year-old Kevin Valdez, of Duluth, in the early morning hours of May 19, Gwinnett police said.