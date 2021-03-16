Former Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder now free on $200K bond

During that hearing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Tabitha Pazmino said Hickey also abused other babies in her care and showed a video of the alleged abuse. Hickey picked up babies by one leg, threw one baby to the floor and pulled another infant’s hair, Pazmino said. When the infants cried, Hickey walked out of the room, according to the prosecutor.

On Friday, Hickey was granted a bond order with several conditions, court records show. She was released from the DeKalb jail that evening after being fitted with an ankle monitor and is now on house arrest.

“Defendant is to have no contact, direct or indirect, with any of the victims or their families,” Hickey’s bond order states.

She is also prohibited from contact with any children under the age of 10 except her own and cannot work at a day care center.