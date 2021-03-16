Former Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder now free on $200K bond

The Dunwoody woman charged with murder after an infant in her care died is now free on $200,000 bond, court records show.
Amanda Hickey ran the Little Lovey day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years. But on Feb. 5, she was arrested two days after a 4-month-old in her care died, according to police.
The 45-year-old was charged with murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. After video footage was reviewed from inside the day care in the hours before the baby’s death, four additional cruelty to children charges were added, a prosecutor said during a February bond hearing.
According to investigators, Hickey put the baby face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than 2½ hours Feb. 3. She was licensed to care for six children, but investigators said there were eight in her home that day. The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey returned to check on him, according to investigators. He died the same day.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked Hickey’s license. She was denied bond at a Feb. 18 hearing.
During that hearing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Tabitha Pazmino said Hickey also abused other babies in her care and showed a video of the alleged abuse. Hickey picked up babies by one leg, threw one baby to the floor and pulled another infant’s hair, Pazmino said. When the infants cried, Hickey walked out of the room, according to the prosecutor.
On Friday, Hickey was granted a bond order with several conditions, court records show. She was released from the DeKalb jail that evening after being fitted with an ankle monitor and is now on house arrest.
“Defendant is to have no contact, direct or indirect, with any of the victims or their families,” Hickey’s bond order states.
She is also prohibited from contact with any children under the age of 10 except her own and cannot work at a day care center.