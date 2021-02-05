BREAKING: Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder after infant’s death

The owner of a Dunwoody home day care was arrested Friday and charged with murder after an infant died in her care earlier this week, police said.
Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, who owns and operates Little Lovey day care, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday and faces felony counts of murder and cruelty to children, according to Dunwoody police. Police did not provide any details about the 4-month-old’s injuries.
On Wednesday, Dunwoody police and DeKalb firefighters responded to the day care, which is operated out of a home in the 2000 block of Leisure Lane, after they were called about an unresponsive child.
Officers “arrived within minutes,” according to a Dunwoody police statement, and attempted to resuscitate the infant. DeKalb paramedics then took the child to a hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Two days later, Dunwoody police arrested Hickey. The DeKalb district attorney’s office, which is handling the case, has not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to a Facebook page, Little Lovey was started in 2010 as a home day care business specializing in children up to age 2. The day care is licensed by Bright from the Start, a program by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Hickey is being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.
