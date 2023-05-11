Faith leaders look for solutions to gun violence

Pastor Richard Dalton has been training faith leaders on how to help their communities fight gun violence for years through his Joshua Transformation Project, aimed at ending gun violence.

The training is being offered at First Iconium Baptist Church by Dalton, who has been training churches in Clayton County and some in Fulton County. Dalton said churches have a moral obligation to stand up and do something about gun violence plaguing the city.

“We need a united front against gun violence in our neighborhoods,” Dalton said. “If you have a mother that has lost her child due to gun violence and she is coming to your church, you have moral obligation to invest in that mother.”

Winston applauded efforts by Mayor Andre Dickens and the city to address gun violence among young people but said successfully combatting violence will “take radical measures. It’s going to take some measures that is going to require greater symmetry between political leaders and the faith community.”