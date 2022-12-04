More Black faith leaders call for action after 17th Street fatal shooting

Many of metro Atlanta’s Black faith leaders will gather Monday morning to hold a community forum and press conference to announce a march in support of the family of slain 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was one of two youths killed in a Midtown shooting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The boy and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson, who was the target of the shooting, were struck in the Nov. 26 shooting that broke out on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station. Zyion died later that night, and Kameron died three days later. Four others younger than 18 also were injured that night.
In the aftermath, the city continues to mourn the loss of such young lives. Zyion’s mother, Deerica Charles, has said the system failed her son, who had been associating with the wrong crowds after she had to stop treating his mental illness due to an allergic reaction. The Charles family said they begged police at least 30 times in the last two years to arrest him, but authorities could not act unless he hurt someone.
On Friday, a walk and candlelight vigil were held on the 17th Street bridge. Organizers and attendees prayed and urged for community action in response to the gun violence affecting the city’s young people.
“We’ve reached critical mass in this city due to the blood of our children running down the streets like water from a stream. ... We are in a state of emergency,” the Rev. Darryl Winston told Channel 2 Action News ahead of the gathering, which he said would be “the first step of ongoing engagement.”
On Monday, members of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Vicars Community Center on Cascade Avenue to call on more community participation, including a march — the Atlanta March for Zyion to Zion. No other details have been released.
Credit: Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta
