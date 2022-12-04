More Black faith leaders call for action after 17th Street fatal shooting

The boy and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson, who was the target of the shooting, were struck in the Nov. 26 shooting that broke out on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station. Zyion died later that night, and Kameron died three days later. Four others younger than 18 also were injured that night.

In the aftermath, the city continues to mourn the loss of such young lives. Zyion’s mother, Deerica Charles, has said the system failed her son, who had been associating with the wrong crowds after she had to stop treating his mental illness due to an allergic reaction. The Charles family said they begged police at least 30 times in the last two years to arrest him, but authorities could not act unless he hurt someone.