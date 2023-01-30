Atlanta mayor launches ‘Year of the Youth’ to help fight violent crimes

“These young folks have been gunned down too soon and, unfortunately for their parents, they are going to have to bury a child,” Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late last year. “Part of it is getting people to learn how to de-escalate conflicts,” he said. “The vast majority of our homicides are interpersonal — people that are acquaintances, people that are familiar to one another, domestic violence, you have a business relationship or a neighbor. They are angry. They have access to a gun. And they use it.”

The mayor is hopeful the latest initiative will be a positive step, along with several other programs already in place.

Midnight basketball games and the Police Athletic League, along with a program to employ teens during the summer, are helping many stay out of trouble, Dickens said. The city and police departments have also collaborated with the school system to get kids off the streets and out of gangs.

Last summer, Atlanta hired 3,000 teens for various jobs paying an average of $16 an hour, the mayor said. A similar program was implemented over the winter break.

But a victim like Deshon was seemingly caught in the violence while hanging out with friends. The seventh-grader was remembered for his gentle spirit and his volunteer work serving his community.

“He had my permission to go to the skating rink. I let him go to the skating rink and I wasn’t expecting for this to happen like this,” Deshon’s mother, Charlett DuBose told The AJC. “It’s still shocking to me. It still feels unreal to me. They took my baby.”

