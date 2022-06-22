Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case

Nahmias added that the evidence that was properly admitted at trial that Harris “maliciously and intentionally left Cooper to die was far from overwhelming.”

On June 18, 2014, Harris left his Cobb County home with Cooper to drop him off at day care before going to work at Home Depot. But Harris later told police he forgot to drop off Cooper and mistakenly left him in his car seat in the company parking lot.

Over the next several hours, as the temperature rose, Cooper died of heatstroke. Harris told police he realized his mistake when, driving away from work, he noticed his dead son in his car seat.

In the ensuing days, the case attracted widespread attention with revelations that Harris, who was married, was having sexual relations with a number of women. He also had been exchanging lewd test messages and photos with an underage paramour.

Prosecutors contended Harris killed his son to live a child-free life and be able to pursue sexual relationships with other women. But defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued what happened was a tragic accident, that Harris simply forgot the son he loved was behind him in his car seat when he got out of the car to go to work.

Harris’ wife, Leanna, filed for divorce when her husband’s sexual dalliances were made public. Even so, she continued to defend him.

“I don’t believe he planned the murder of our child,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a 2017 interview.