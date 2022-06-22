Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the hot-car murder conviction against Justin Ross Harris in a case that attracted international attention.
The court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that Harris did not receive a fair trial because evidence of his extramarital sexual relationships should not have been admitted. Harris, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole, is now entitled to a new trial on the murder charge that he purposefully left his 22-month-old son Cooper in his SUV to die.
The court upheld convictions against Harris related to his exchanging lewd text messages and photos to an underage girl.
“The state convincingly demonstrated that (Harris) was a philanderer, a pervert and even a sexual predator,” Chief Justice David Nahmias wrote in a 134-page opinion.
“This evidence did little if anything to answer the key question of (Harris’) intent when he walked away from Cooper, but it was likely to lead the jurors to conclude that (Harris) was the kind of man who would engage in other morally repulsive conduct (like leaving his child to die painfully in a hot car) and who deserved punishment, even if the jurors were not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he purposefully killed Cooper,” Nahmias wrote.
Nahmias added that the evidence that was properly admitted at trial that Harris “maliciously and intentionally left Cooper to die was far from overwhelming.”
On June 18, 2014, Harris left his Cobb County home with Cooper to drop him off at day care before going to work at Home Depot. But Harris later told police he forgot to drop off Cooper and mistakenly left him in his car seat in the company parking lot.
Over the next several hours, as the temperature rose, Cooper died of heatstroke. Harris told police he realized his mistake when, driving away from work, he noticed his dead son in his car seat.
In the ensuing days, the case attracted widespread attention with revelations that Harris, who was married, was having sexual relations with a number of women. He also had been exchanging lewd test messages and photos with an underage paramour.
Prosecutors contended Harris killed his son to live a child-free life and be able to pursue sexual relationships with other women. But defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued what happened was a tragic accident, that Harris simply forgot the son he loved was behind him in his car seat when he got out of the car to go to work.
Harris’ wife, Leanna, filed for divorce when her husband’s sexual dalliances were made public. Even so, she continued to defend him.
“I don’t believe he planned the murder of our child,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a 2017 interview.
