BREAKING | Several injured, possible explosion reported at building near Atlantic Station

Police officers are surrounding a Midtown Atlanta high-rise after reports of an explosion Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
Few details on the incident were immediately released, but police spokesman Officer Aaron Fix confirmed the incident took place at 271 17th Street near Atlantic Station. Firefighters and medical personnel are also at the scene.
Officials have not confirmed if there was in fact an explosion at the building.
Fix said that several were injured, but the exact number of people hurt was not provided. Their conditions were also not disclosed and police did not say if they were inside or outside of the building.
We’re working to learn more.
