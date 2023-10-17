BREAKING | Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the arrest of Demetrius Nicholas on Tuesday morning. He was located at a home in Douglasville with the assistance of a Georgia State Patrol SWAT team, according to Deputy Commander Eric Heinze of the Southeast Regional Task Force.

Nicholas, who was wanted in connection with a June homicide, was spotted Friday in the area of Juliette Road and Wood Bend Drive by a patrolling deputy who recognized him. Nicholas allegedly opened fire on the deputy when he realized he was being followed, according to DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox.

The deputy, who was not publicly identified, sustained minor injuries but was in good spirits Friday, the sheriff said. Nicholas fled into a nearby wood line, kicking off the search for the man authorities considered armed and dangerous.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Details about his arrest Tuesday were not immediately available.

Nicholas is facing a murder charge in the June 22 killing of 34-year-old Timberre Mims, who was shot to death in the East Point Village community off Juliette Road. His connection to the woman was unclear.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.