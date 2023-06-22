X

BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating death at apartment complex

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a death in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Stone Mountain on Thursday morning.

A person’s body was seen outside of a building on Wood Bend Drive in the East Ponce Village apartment community off Juliette Road.

Police have not released any information about the victim or what may have caused the death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a photographer at the scene to learn more.

Last week, 35-year-old Anthony Miller was shot and killed at the Citgo gas station across the street from the complex’s entrance. Police arrested a suspect, Khadriqus Jones, on Tuesday.

ExploreMan arrested in fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed, including 15-year-old, in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
12h ago
Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
14h ago
Man gets life for killing ex-wife’s attorney, setting Gwinnett office on fire
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top