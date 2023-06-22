BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating death at apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating a death in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Stone Mountain on Thursday morning.

A person’s body was seen outside of a building on Wood Bend Drive in the East Ponce Village apartment community off Juliette Road.

Police have not released any information about the victim or what may have caused the death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a photographer at the scene to learn more.

Last week, 35-year-old Anthony Miller was shot and killed at the Citgo gas station across the street from the complex’s entrance. Police arrested a suspect, Khadriqus Jones, on Tuesday.

