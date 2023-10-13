UPDATE | DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest

The incident began when a deputy patrolling the area of Juliette Road and Wood Bend Drive recognized the suspect, who was identified as Demetrius Nicholas, and began to pursue his vehicle, Sheriff Melody Maddox told reporters. At around 3 p.m., authorities said Nicholas realized he was being followed and fired several rounds at the deputy.

“I’m not clear at this time if the deputy returned fire,” Maddox said.

The deputy, who was not publicly identified, sustained minor injuries. Maddox said she is unsure if the deputy was injured by a bullet or glass that broke in the patrol vehicle due to impact from a bullet.

The suspect is accused of then fleeing into a nearby wood line. Nicholas remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He is wanted in connection to a homicide in DeKalb, but officials did not release information about the incident. He is described as 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds.

“As of right now, the deputy’s spirit is really high. He’s very much in touch with the job that he does and loves what he does,” Maddox stated.

Residents are urged to avoid the area or remain indoors if they live near Juliette Road. Anyone who encounters Nicholas is asked to call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.