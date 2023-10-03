BREAKING | Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown

A DeKalb County elementary school has been locked down and police are asking the public to avoid a Scottdale neighborhood after gunshots were reported in the area and a person barricaded themselves inside a home, officials said.

A DeKalb police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were responding to a home in the 3000 block of Vista Brook Drive, a residential street that borders the property for McLendon Elementary School, but did not provide further details.

McLendon Elementary was placed on lockdown around 10:20 a.m., DeKalb school district spokesman Donald Porter said. DeKalb police notified school district police that a person had fired a gun near the school and was barricaded inside a home in the neighborhood.

School district officers have responded and will remain there until the situation is resolved, Porter said. Families of students at the school have been notified.

