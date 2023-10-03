BreakingNews
BREAKING | Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown

A DeKalb County elementary school has been locked down and police are asking the public to avoid a Scottdale neighborhood after gunshots were reported in the area and a person barricaded themselves inside a home, officials said.

A DeKalb police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were responding to a home in the 3000 block of Vista Brook Drive, a residential street that borders the property for McLendon Elementary School, but did not provide further details.

McLendon Elementary was placed on lockdown around 10:20 a.m., DeKalb school district spokesman Donald Porter said. DeKalb police notified school district police that a person had fired a gun near the school and was barricaded inside a home in the neighborhood.

School district officers have responded and will remain there until the situation is resolved, Porter said. Families of students at the school have been notified.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

