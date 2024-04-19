Lilburn honors police officer killed on duty 30 years ago

On Friday, the 30th anniversary of Hester’s death, the Lilburn police lobby was renamed the Michael T. Hester Memorial Lobby, the department said. The office temporarily closed during the lobby dedication, but it did not affect emergency dispatchers, the department said.

Lilburn Police offices will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, April 19, as we dedicate the Lilburn Police... Posted by Lilburn Police Department on Thursday, April 18, 2024

Hester made a routine traffic call about 9:30 a.m. on his final day of service, but wasn’t heard from after that, investigators said after his death.

More than an hour later, a fellow officer found Hester and the man accused of killing him, 26-year-old Danzell Lee Hayes, shot to death in the driveway of a home at 212 Rockbridge Road, according to Gwinnett police.

The bodies were lying beneath the open driver’s side door of a blue Lincoln Continental with a North Carolina license plate, according to police. Hester’s car was behind the Lincoln.

Hester’s handgun and another weapon were lying nearby, along with several spent shells and Hayes’ driver’s license and insurance card.

Explore How one Georgia trooper aided a fallen brother in blue before his own death

“I was in total shock when I found out,” Ron Houck, then the city’s public safety director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the shooting. “Mike Hester was an outstanding officer and an asset to our department. He made a deep impression on the people he came in contact with, and he was very well-liked.’’

Hester remains the only Lilburn officer killed in the line of duty. After his death, he was named the city’s officer of the year and a bridge was named in his honor.