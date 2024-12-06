Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting of Lyft driver in DeKalb

A suspect turned himself in Thursday after the killing of a man last week in DeKalb County, police said.
David Grogan surrendered to authorities at the police department and was interviewed by investigators before being booked into the DeKalb jail, officials said. He is facing charges of murder and armed robbery.
The 28-year-old is accused in the death of Rafeeq Badee on Nov. 30. Badee, 31, was working as a Lyft driver at the time of the incident, his aunt previously told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Woodberry Place, near Flakes Mill Road and south of Flat Shoals Parkway, around 7:35 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses told authorities they saw multiple people running from the scene after the shooting. Police confirmed the case remains open and “additional arrests are expected.”
Marie Moring, the victim’s aunt, told Channel 2 that Badee drove for Lyft part-time and had no issues in the past. She explained that Lyft alerted police after Badee’s vehicle had come to a stop.
“He’s a hard-working, God-fearing man. Everything for his community, for his family, that’s all he cared about. He’s never been in any trouble,” Moring told the news station.
