Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting of Lyft driver in DeKalb

A suspect turned himself in Thursday after the killing of a man last week in DeKalb County, police said.

David Grogan surrendered to authorities at the police department and was interviewed by investigators before being booked into the DeKalb jail, officials said. He is facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

The 28-year-old is accused in the death of Rafeeq Badee on Nov. 30. Badee, 31, was working as a Lyft driver at the time of the incident, his aunt previously told Channel 2 Action News.