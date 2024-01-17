6 arrested in Forsyth on animal cruelty charges after dogs die of parvovirus

Forsyth County Animal Services were alerted to a puppy that died from the virus in April 2023 after being sold from a home on Archer Avenue near Charleston Park on Lake Lanier, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The residents were told not to adopt any more animals until the home and their existing pets had been treated for the illness.

After an outbreak, every area in which an infected dog has been must be thoroughly disinfected, the AVMA cautions. The virus is highly resistant and can survive in the environment for months.

The residents ignored the officers’ instructions, and in December, two other puppies had to be euthanized due to the virus, the sheriff’s office said. Two more puppies became sick earlier this month. One was treated and the other had to be euthanized.

Last week, animal services went back to the house and saw a deceased dog on the front porch, the sheriff’s office said. Officers believe the animal died of the virus. Inside, they found another sick dog and seized it.

A search warrant was then obtained for the seizure of all animals, and on Friday, deputies and animal services officers went to the home to collect the remaining animals. They found the house to be in “extreme filth and disarray, with trash, feces and urine throughout the home,” officials said. Dogs were in cages with two per enclosure and without water, and the house did not have running water, according to authorities.

Officers seized 12 dogs and two bearded dragons, authorities said. The animals are receiving medical treatment and care at the county’s Pet Resource Center.

By Tuesday, detectives were notified that two of the residents, Wilgus and Edwards, had brought home two new puppies over the weekend. They were also seized, along with a cat.

“These individuals and the other residents in the home had been warned several times of the dangers of parvovirus, however, continue to bring animals into the home,” officials said, adding that they believe the residents maliciously and intentionally failed to take the proper precautions and care for the animals.

“The animal services team worked quickly to respond to the alleged case and partnered with the sheriff’s office for the investigation as quickly as possible once the severity of the situation was apparent,” Forsyth County Community and Animal Safety Director Jerry Ramos said in a statement.

All six suspects were booked into the Forsyth County jail. Their charges include multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.