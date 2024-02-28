2 injured after crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb, officials say

Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County, according to officials.

The bus was traveling on Glenwood Road and was about to turn onto Covington Highway around 7 a.m. when it was struck by another vehicle, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said.

Fisher said the driver of the car and a bus passenger told medical crews they were injured. There was minor damage to the bus which was carrying four people at the time, she added.