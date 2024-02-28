2 injured after crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb, officials say

Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County, according to officials.
The bus was traveling on Glenwood Road and was about to turn onto Covington Highway around 7 a.m. when it was struck by another vehicle, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said.
Fisher said the driver of the car and a bus passenger told medical crews they were injured. There was minor damage to the bus which was carrying four people at the time, she added.
No other details were provided on the wreck.
In November, eight people aboard a MARTA bus were injured after a vehicle turned in front of it on Windsor Street near the I-20 East access ramp in southwest Atlanta.
The previous month, a 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a MARTA bus just a few feet from a bus stop on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. According to MARTA, surveillance footage indicated that man stepped into the street outside of a crosswalk and was hit.
