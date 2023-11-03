8 injured in crash involving MARTA bus in SW Atlanta

Several people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta, officials said.
The bus was traveling on Windsor Street near the I-20 East access ramp when a vehicle turned in front of it around 4 p.m., MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said. There is a bus stop just a few feet from the crash scene.
Eight people who were aboard the bus told medical personnel they were injured, Fisher confirmed. Authorities said no life-threatening injuries were reported.
Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Law enforcement have not said if anyone was detained.
It’s at least the second crash this week involving a MARTA bus. On Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was fatally struck by a bus in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue. Surveillance footage indicated the man stepped into the street outside of a crosswalk and was then struck, according to MARTA officials.
