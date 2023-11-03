8 injured in crash involving MARTA bus in SW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

Several people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The bus was traveling on Windsor Street near the I-20 East access ramp when a vehicle turned in front of it around 4 p.m., MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said. There is a bus stop just a few feet from the crash scene.

Eight people who were aboard the bus told medical personnel they were injured, Fisher confirmed. Authorities said no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Law enforcement have not said if anyone was detained.

It’s at least the second crash this week involving a MARTA bus. On Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was fatally struck by a bus in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue. Surveillance footage indicated the man stepped into the street outside of a crosswalk and was then struck, according to MARTA officials.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle3h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
3h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Metro Atlanta town considers annexation for massive industrial park
4h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Metro Atlanta town considers annexation for massive industrial park
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
12h ago
The Latest

Man pleads guilty to killing mother, stepfather at Oconee County home in 2021
1h ago
BREAKING
2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta
1h ago
2 convicted of murdering 15-year-old at New Year’s Eve party in Douglas County
2h ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
12h ago
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
11h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top