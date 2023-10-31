Pedestrian fatally struck by MARTA bus in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating the incident that took place in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, just off I-75 and down the street from the Browns Mill Golf Course, around 5 p.m., a MARTA spokesperson confirmed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, but his name was not released.

According to MARTA, surveillance footage indicates the man stepped into the street outside of a crosswalk and was then hit by the bus. The man was never aboard the vehicle, officials added.

The driver of the bus will be questioned, but authorities have not said if they would be charged.

MARTA said the passengers were picked up by another bus and that no routes were impacted.

