14 killed on Georgia roads on Thanksgiving; 5 die in Thomasville crash

Crashes have claimed at least 14 lives in the state so far during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
In one crash, five people were killed in Thomasville on Thanksgiving day. Later the same day, two others were killed in Dublin. Single fatalities were also reported in Perry, Henry County, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, Brunswick and Sylvania.
And that number could still climb, as the holiday travel period that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Thanksgiving Holiday Period Traffic Fatality Count is 14 as of 8 am. #gatrooper #gamccd— Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 24, 2023
In the Thomasville crash, a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 111 when it hit a white Ford van head-on. The van was carrying nine people, five of whom were killed, Channel 2 Action News reported. The remaining four were taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the truck.
The victims’ conditions were not released, and it’s not clear if any charges are expected. The State Patrol did not immediately return a request for additional information.
With an estimated 2.2 million Georgians expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, this year is projected to have the second-highest number of travelers since 2005, according to the AAA auto club. Roughly 1.5 million of those travelers will be on the roads.
Over the entire Thanksgiving travel period last year, at least 18 people were killed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author