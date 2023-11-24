14 killed on Georgia roads on Thanksgiving; 5 die in Thomasville crash

Crashes have claimed at least 14 lives in the state so far during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

In one crash, five people were killed in Thomasville on Thanksgiving day. Later the same day, two others were killed in Dublin. Single fatalities were also reported in Perry, Henry County, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, Brunswick and Sylvania.

And that number could still climb, as the holiday travel period that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.