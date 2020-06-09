Georgia cases featured on true-crime shows

If you're listening to true-crime podcasts, you're hearing a lot about Georgia. From "Up and Vanished" to the AJC's own "Breakdown," the explosion of true crime podcasts has introduced millions of listeners to crime cases across the state. Some programs such as "Breakdown" or "The Fall Line" investigate a single case over the course of a season. Others follow single-episode formats and cherry-pick notorious Georgia events for quick recaps or discussions.
And it's not just podcasts. Georgia true-crime has shown up to television too, where it's not uncommon to find programs on Wayne Williams or JonBenet Ramsey. Documentary-style police procedurals such as "The First 48" and "ATL Homicide" have given viewers an inside look at police department investigations and unsolved cases.
The list of podcast episodes below is grouped by the crime case each reports on, in reverse-chronological order based on the date of the crime or disappearance. We’ll update this list as we find more examples.
THE 2010s-present
2020
Ahmaud Arbery shooting (Brunswick, Glynn County)
- Breakdown (bonus episode)
- The Daily (May 11, 2020)
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace (May 7, 2020)
- It Is What It Is (Season 1, Ep. 69)
- Best Case Worst Case (Season 1, Eps. 176-178)
- True Crime Garage (Season 1, Eps. 400-401)
- The Hate Crime Files (Season 1, Eps. 21-22)
2017
Jenna Van Gelderen disappearance (Atlanta, DeKalb County)
- The Vanished (Ep. 105)
2016
Randisha Love murder (College Park, Fulton)
- True Crime Chronicles (Season 1, Ep. 46)
DeCorrius Jones disappearance (Gwinnett County)
- True Crime Chronicles (Season 1, Ep. 38)
- Mysteriously Missing (May 19, 2019)
Jessica Boynton shooting (Griffin, Spalding County)
- The Officer’s Wife (All episodes)
- Housewives of True Crime (Season 1 — Aug. 24, 2019)
- Killer Instinct (Season 1 — May 15, 2019)
Reggie Coicou/Quincy Wytche murders (Atlanta)
Tex McIver murder case (Atlanta) • Breakdown (Season 5 – all episodes)
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace (Eps. 4/28/17, 6/9/17, 8/31/17, 4/25/18)
- Generation Why (Ep. 270)
2015
Anthony Hill shooting (Chamblee, DeKalb County)
- Breakdown (Season 7 — all episodes)
2014
Russell & Shirley Dermond (Lake Oconee) murders (Putnam County
- Sworn (Season 1, Eps. 1, 2, 3)
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace (Ep. 8/10/17)
- In Sight (Ep. 82)
- Murder at Great Waters (all episodes)
- True Crime Chronicles (Ep. 30)
Ross Harris (hot car death) murder case (Cobb County)
- Breakdown (Season 2 – all episodes)
- Sworn (Season 1 – Eps. 4, 5, 6)
- True Crime Brewery (Ep. 7/14/17)
- Forensic Transmissions (Ep. 40)
2013
Kendrick Johnson (gym mat death) case (Valdosta, Lowndes County)
- True Crime Garage (Eps. 195-196)
- Generation Why (Ep. 83)
- True Murder (6/14/13, 11/6/13)
- Mysterious Circumstances (3/6/18)
- Crime Junkie (Ep. 73)
- Creep It Real (Ep. 3)
Elizabeth Butler arrest, as seen on "COPS" (Lawrenceville, Gwinnett)
- Headlong: Running from COPS (Season 3, Ep. 1, 6)
Tiffany Whitton disappearance (Marietta, Cobb County)
- Sworn (Season 1 Eps. — 12, 13, 14)
2010
Hemy Neuman (Dunwoody Day Care) murder case (Dunwoody)
- Forensic Transmissions (Ep. 21)
THE 2000s
2009
Narendra Gupta abuse case (Johns Creek, Fulton County)
2006
Doris Worrell murder (Douglas, Coffee County)
- True Crimes and Mysteries (Ep. 29)
Justin Chapman case (Bremen, Haralson County)
2005
Tara Grinstead murder (Ocilla, Irwin & Ben Hill counties)
- Up and Vanished (Season 1 – all episodes)
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace (Eps. 1/18/17, 2/24/17, 3/6/17, 7/26/17,12/29/17)
- True Crimecast (Ep. 11/14/17)
Brian Nichols escape/murders (Atlanta)
- Beyond the Blood (Ep. 11 – two episodes)
2003
Cedartown Jane Doe (Cedartown, Polk County)
- The Fall Line (Season 6 – Eps. 3, 4)
2002
Dwight York (Nuwaubians) sex crimes (Eatonton, Putnam County)
- True Crime Chronicles (Ep. 4)
- As the Key Turns (March 17, 2019)
- Sick and Wrong (Ep. 675)
Wideman family murders (Rebecca, Turner County)
- Sworn (Season 1 – Eps. 7, 8, 9)
2000
Sidney Dorsey / Derwin Brown murder (DeKalb County)
- Atlanta Monster (Season 1 bonus episode)
Joey Watkins murder case (Rome, Floyd County)
- Undisclosed (Season 2 – all episodes)
Jacinth Baker/Richard Lollar murders (Ray Lewis trial) (Atlanta)
- True Crime Stories with Triv: The Ray Lewis Saga (Aug. 21, 2019)
THE 1990s
1999
Mark Barton killings (Atlanta)
- Terminus (Season 2, all episodes)
Dennis Doe murder (DeKalb County)
- The Fall Line (Season 4, Ep. 4)
- Inside Crime (Season 2, all episodes)
1998
Shy'Kemmia Pate disappearance (Unadilla, Dooly County)
- The Fall Line (Season 5, all episodes)
Devonia Inman murder case (Adel, Cook County)
- Breakdown (Season 4 – all episodes)
- Murderville (Season 1 - all episodes)
1997
Jerry Scott Heider / Daniels family murders (Santa Claus, Toombs County)
- Small Town Murder (Ep. 29)
1996
JonBenet Ramsey murder (Colorado, with Marietta connection)
- The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey Response Podcast (all episodes)
- Generation Why (Ep. 129)
- My Favorite Murder (Ep. 35)
- True Crimecast (Ep. 11/28/17)
Eric Rudolph/Olympic Park bombing (Atlanta)
- Terminus (Season 1, all episodes)
- FBI Retired Case File Review (Ep. 105)
- Sofa King Podcast (Ep. 395)
Elia Banderas (Westin Peachtree) murder (Atlanta)
- The Fall Line (Season 4, Ep. 1)
1993-98
"Mr. X" murders (Atlanta)
- True Crime Chronicles (Ep. 2)
1992
Fred Tokars case (Marietta, Cobb County)
- The Blotter Presents (Season 1, Ep. 62)
- Martinis & Murder (Season 1, Ep. 83)
1991
Cynthia Prioleau ("Murder Kroger") killing (Atlanta)
- The Fall Line (Season 7, Eps. 5-6)
1990
Millbrook twins (Dannette and Jeanette) disappearance (Augusta)
- The Fall Line (Season 1 – all episodes)
Glynn County Jane Doe (Glynn County)
- The Fall Line (Season 3, Ep. 3)
THE 1970s-1980s
1989
Monica & Michael Bennett disappearance (Brunswick, Glynn County)
- The Fall Line (Season 2 – all episodes)
1988
Jane Doe murder (Jenkins County)
- The Fall Line (Season 4, Eps. 5,6)
Christmas Doe murder (Ware County)
- The Fall Line (Season 4, Ep. 4)
1987
Gregory Montgomery murder (Atlanta)
- The Fall Line (Holiday Miniseries — Dec. 11-18, 2019)
1985
Rising Daughter Baptist Church murders (Waverly, Camden County)
- Undisclosed (Season 3 — all episodes)
- Breakdown (bonus episode)
- Crime Writers On... (June 8, 2020)
1983
Timothy Coggins murder (Griffin, Spalding County)
- The Hate Crime Files (Season 1, Ep. 13)
1979-1981
Wayne Williams / Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children (Atlanta)
- Atlanta Monster (Season 1 — all episodes)
- True Crime Garage (Ep. 56)
- Worst Crimes Ever (Ep. 2)
- Murder She Spoke (Ep. 5)
- Bottom of the Map (Season 1 — July 8 & July 15, 2019)
1978-1996
Grady Babies abductions (Atlanta, Fulton County)
- The Fall Line (Season 2 — all episodes)
1978
James Edwin Wilkes Jr./Murphy Staffins crime spree (Atlanta, Fulton County)
- Criminal (Season 1 — Ep. 103)
1972
Debbie Lynn Randall murder (Marietta)
- True Crime Chronicles (Ep. 22)
1970
Charles Oatman murder/Augusta riot (Augusta, Richmond County)
- Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot (Season 1 — all episodes)
THE 1930s-1960s
1968
Barbara Mackle kidnapping (Decatur, DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties)
- Sun Crime State Podcast (Ep. 17)
1967
Diane Shields murder (Atlanta)
- 5 Roses (All episodes)
- Crime and Scandal (Ep. 66)
1965
Mary Shotwell Little disappearance (Atlanta-Buckhead)
- 5 Roses (All episodes)
- The Trail Went Cold (Ep. 38)
- Southern Gone (Ep. 2)
- Crime and Scandal (Ep. 66)
1962
A.C. Hall murder (Macon-Bibb County)
1948
Isaiah Nixon murder (Alston, Montgomery County)
1936
Thomas Finch lynching (Atlanta)
- Reveal (Ep. 71)
1934
W.A. Scott murder(Atlanta)
- Archive Atlanta (Season 1, Ep. 71)
PRE-1930
1915
Mary Phagan murder/Leo Frank lynching (Atlanta/Marietta)
- Catlick (Season 1, Eps. 14-)
- Archive Atlanta (Season 1, Ep. 13)
- Unsolved Murders (Season 1, Eps. 152-153)
- Stuff You Missed in History Class (April 21, 2018)
- Yours in Murder (May 12, 2018)
1912
Ellen Grice/Mae Crow assaults/Forsyth racial violence (Forsyth County)
- Catlick (Season 1, Eps. 11-14)
1911
"Atlanta Ripper" killings (Atlanta)
- Catlick (Season 1, Eps. 1-10)
- The Serial Killer Podcast (Sept. 20, 2016)
- Thinking Sideways (Ep. 142, March 16, 2016)
- Shoes, Boos and Tatoos (Ep. 22, July 22, 2019)
- The Fall Line (July 8, 15 and 22, 2020)
1879
Robert Alston murder (Atlanta)
- Archive Atlanta (Season 1, Ep. 63)
DeFoors murders (Atlanta)
- Archive Atlanta (Season 1, Ep. 79)
TELEVISION SHOWS
These cases are covered on the following television shows:
THE 2010s-present
Variety (Atlanta)
- The First 48 (A&E, Seasons 14, 15, 16, 17, 18)
- The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta (A&E, Season 1)
- ATL Homicide (TV One, Seasons 1, 2)
Variety (DeKalb County)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 12)
Variety (Gwinnett County)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 18)
- Live PD (A&E, Season 2 — Eps 53, 56-82)
2017
George Young murder (Gwinnett County)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 18, Ep. 16)
Jenna Van Gelderen disappearance (Atlanta, DeKalb County)
- Searching for Jenna Van Gelderen (Oxygen, Oct. 23, 2019)
2016
Tex McIver case (Atlanta)
- 48 Hours (CBS, April 28, 2018)
- Dateline (NBC, June 22, 2018)
Jessica Boynton shooting (Griffin, Spalding County)
- Real Life Nightmare (HLN, Nov. 9, 2019)
Camila Aguilar murder (Brookhaven)
- In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID, Feb. 12, 2020)
Bridget Shiel murder (Atlanta)
- The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta (A&E, Season 1, all episodes)
Reggie Coicou/Quincy Wytche murders (Atlanta)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 17, Ep. 7)
Randy Smith murder (Atlanta)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 17, Ep. 1)
Jerome Blake / “Rap Studio” murder (Atlanta)
- The First 48 (A&E, Season 16, Ep. 16)
2014
Jeronta Brown/Briana Brooks murders (DeKalb and Fulton Counties)
- ATL Homicide (TV One, Season 2, Ep. 1)
Aeman Presley murders (Atlanta/Decatur, Fulton & DeKalb Counties)
- ATL Homicide (TV One, Season 1, Ep. 12)
2013
Danielle Marshall murder (Powder Springs, Cobb County)
- Fatal Attraction (TV One, Season 8, Ep. 8)
- Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin (ID, Season 1, Ep. 1)
THE 2000s
2008
Elizabeth Bowie murder (Smyrna, Cobb County)
- In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID, Season 1, Ep. 7)
2005
Tara Grinstead murder (Ocilla, Irwin & Ben Hill counties)
- Up and Vanished (Oxygen, Season 1 — all episodes)
- Dateline (NBC, Oct. 5, 2018)
Eric Clark murder (College Park)
- ATL Homicide (TV One, Season 2, Ep. 7)
- Snapped (Oxygen, Season 12, Ep. 4)
- Fatal Attraction (TV One, Season 3, Ep. 12)
2002
Tamekia Taylor & Jennifer Clemmings murders (Lithonia & Stone Mountain, Dekalb County)
- The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes (Oxygen, Season 1, Eps. 7, 8)
2000
Sidney Dorsey / Derwin Brown murder (DeKalb County)
- Deadly Power (Oxygen, Season 1, Ep. 3)
Sparkle Rai murder (Union City, Fulton County)
- Dateline (NBC, Feb. 6, 2009)
- ATL Homicide (TV One, Season 1, Ep. 5)
THE 1990s
1996
JonBenet Ramsey murder (Colorado, with Marietta connection)
- Casting JonBenet (Netflix movie)
- Who Killed JonBenet? (Lifetime movie)
- Perfect Murder, Perfect Town (CBS miniseries)
- Getting Away with Murder (FOX movie)
- The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey (CBS miniseries)
- JonBenet: An American Murder Mystery (ID miniseries)
1996
Fred Tokars case (Marietta, Cobb County)
- American Justice (A&E, July 6, 2000)
- City Confidential (A&E, May 19, 2002)
- My Dirty Little Secret (ID, Season 2, Ep. 9)
1990
Millbrook Twins disappearance (Augusta)
- The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins (Oxygen, Nov. 23, 2019)
THE 1960s-1980s
1986
Sharon Brady murder (Marietta, Cobb County)
- On the Case with Paula Zahn (ID, Season 18, Ep. 9)
1985
Rising Daughter Baptist Church murders (Waverly, Camden County)
- Unsolved Mysteries (NBC, Season 1, Ep. 4) (Nov. 2, 1988)
1979-1981:
Wayne Williams / Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children (Atlanta)
- Mindhunter (Netflix, Season 2 – all episodes)
- The Atlanta Child Murders (ID, Season 1 — all episodes; March 23, 2019)
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO, Season 1 — all episodes)
1983
Timothy Coggins muder (Griffin, Spalding County)
- 20/20: In the Cold Dark Night (ABC, S42 Ep30, July 18, 2020)
1979
Mary Frances Stoner murder (Adairsville, Bartow County)
1968
Barbara Mackle kidnapping (Decatur, DeKalb & Gwinnett counties)
- A Crime to Remember (ID, Season 5, Ep. 4)
1960
Mary Burge murder (Macon, Bibb County)
- A Crime to Remember (ID, Season 3, Ep. 5)
FILMS
Theatrical-release films include:
Brian Nichols escape/murders (Atlanta)
- Captive (2015)
Eric Rudolph/Olympic Park bombing (Atlanta)
- Richard Jewell (2019)