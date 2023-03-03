X
WABE’s ‘Buried Truths’ podcast season 4 goes back to a 1958 Georgia cold case

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
A white cop killed a Black man and got promoted instead of punished.

The civil rights cold case in the fourth season of WABE’s “Buried Truths” podcast is the most complex story journalist and educator Hank Klibanoff has ever studied.

It’s a case Klibanoff has tackled multiple times over 12 years of teaching his cold cases class at Emory University. Of the 190 students who have taken his class, 86 have helped him dig through the now 65-year-old story, which involved multiple deaths, blatant cover ups and witness and evidence tampering. The focal point is the death of James Brazier, a 31-year-old Black man in Terrell County, about 25 miles from Albany.

Now it’s been turned into a nine-episode podcast season co-written by former Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Richard Halicks. The season debuted last month and has been unspooling weekly.

“The Dawson police in the 1950s was just brutal,” said Klibanoff, Pultizer Prize-winning author of “The Race Beat” and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor who grew up in Alabama. “They weren’t a big police force but they carried a big stick. They used it against Black people.”

One particular cop Weyman B. Cherry was seen as a hero among whites in the county and a racist monster in the eyes of its Black citizens.

“He wasn’t trained to be a police officer but he carried himself like one,” Klibanoff said.

In 1958, when Jim Crow laws were very much still in force in this part of southwest Georgia, Cherry was particularly rankled by Brazier, who had recently purchased a new showy, chrome-packed 1958 Chevrolet Impala, bright blue with a white top. A Navy World War II veteran, Brazier and his wife worked multiple jobs to cobble together a comfortable middle-class existence with their four children.

But Brazier made more money than Cherry and this offended him to no end. So he targeted Brazier, pulling him over and beating him in 1957. In April of 1958, he stopped Brazier’s father and when Brazier tried to calm the situation, Cherry and fellow police officer Randolph McDonald instead beat Brazier on his front lawn. A badly injured Brazier was taken to jail and doctors did not properly treat him. Brazier died soon after from head trauma.

The FBI began investigating the case and a month later, Cherry killed another Black man Willie Countryman. The Department of Justice filed multiple charges against Cherry but no white jury would indict him or McDonald.

Here are the highlights:"},{"_id":"5HGN5IDLLND4TECE2YD6UG7TB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677691004689},"type":"text","content":"Jordan on taking the reins: “This is the first character I got to play three times and I got a chance to grow with Adonis on screen and off. Being able to get to it at this point in the game, it felt like it was the perfect opportunity to take over the franchise and start directing.”"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved\rCREED is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Right","address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Jonathan Majors stars as Damian Anderson in director Michael B. Jordan’s \"Creed III.\"","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author","byline":"Eli Ade"}]},"subtitle":"Creed III","width":8000,"creditIPTC":"Eli Ade","_id":"VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/C341t7xDbcDbXahJr-Jc6WBJHWI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/C341t7xDbcDbXahJr-Jc6WBJHWI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","takenOn":"2022-01-31T22:59:12Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/C341t7xDbcDbXahJr-Jc6WBJHWI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/KGkr3NGL2b3zsHgLfFZ-LaEm8DM=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VUKLWI3SYNDEZHLABPU7B2ECTI.jpg","version":0,"usage_instructions":"(FSC: MK)","originalName":"Jonathan Majors Dame Creed III.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"KRCFAOLHYFCRRFUG2WGO2ONUUI"},"created_date":"2023-03-02T04:56:52Z","last_updated_date":"2023-03-02T04:56:52Z","slug":"CREED III","height":5333,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"GCI7S3SFLFCRJP7YUKFDLVOV6M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677691004690},"type":"text","content":"Majors on creating a new character Dame: “There’s a very clear manuscript in this universe. I studied the world of Adonis. Having Dame show up helps Adonis grow. He has to address this natural conflict with his past. Adonis needs an adversary.”"},{"_id":"FKSMYEL6GZEABLCYXTVP6PTJM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677762290719},"type":"text","content":"Jordan on the murky motivations of Creed to fight again: “We didn’t want to tell a story that was just black and white and right and wrong. We wanted to tell the reality of life which is a lot of gray area. I wanted to make it hard on the viewer and the audience on who to root for. I wanted Adonis to feel like an underdog in his own franchise and make the movie feel like an origin story as well. We had to go back to his early relationships, his first heartbreak, his first protector who taught him how to fight. It’s rare to have the same relationships when you’re a young child and when you become a man. What happens in all that time and space? We created that space and the conflict when we had Adonis and Dame come back together. The story started to write itself.”"},{"_id":"IOGNXAPEQ5DHDB2CN6V7AFNZCY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677762290720},"type":"text","content":"Jordan on the future of the franchise: “We’ve created some real characters that people are invested in and and have an impact on Adonis’ life. It would be criminal not to see them in the future. I want to create an entire Creedverse to tell stories on different platforms. You have comic books. You have graphic novels. There are video games coming out. There’s animation. Spinoffs. Television. There are so many different ways to tell the story. ... There’s more coming.”"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved\rCREED is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Right","address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in \"Creed III.\"","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author","byline":"Eli Ade"}]},"subtitle":"Creed III","width":8000,"creditIPTC":"Eli Ade","_id":"VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/LsHX96bZVm6_oo318WqvzgflGak=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/LsHX96bZVm6_oo318WqvzgflGak=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","takenOn":"2022-02-19T06:46:35Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/LsHX96bZVm6_oo318WqvzgflGak=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/-KcTnr4zeBP56XimEP987YA7AMM=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VPBW3MSSAVHKNDLEB7ME7EU62E.jpg","version":0,"usage_instructions":"(FSC: MK)","originalName":"Michael B Jordan Creed 3.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"CEGTXNRISFFQVFGAGVIE6GWFNM"},"created_date":"2023-03-02T06:05:05Z","last_updated_date":"2023-03-02T06:05:05Z","slug":"CREED III","height":5333,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"WFNJVZNSOBHL7OZKHZXLSMRHTI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677762290721},"type":"text","content":"Jordan on an Atlanta studio becoming Dodger Stadium for the signature fight: “That was great visual effects. We needed plates from the actual stadium to help integrate with our filming. IMAX cameras shot on a soundstage. Our incredible visual effects team put in hours and hours of work to make it right. Postproduction is a real thing. You write one movie, you shoot one movie and you edit one movie. We made the fights specifically for IMAX cameras and ratios with immersive sound. "}],"display_date":"2023-03-02T13:33:22.335Z","headlines":{"basic":"INTERVIEW: Michael B. Jordan’s Creed faces past demons head on in ‘Creed III’"},"first_publish_date":"2023-03-02T13:33:22.335Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-03-03T08:01:29.078Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Eli Ade","type":"author","byline":"Eli Ade"}]},"subtitle":"Creed III","width":4500,"caption":"Jonathan Majors stars as Damian Anderson and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in \"Creed III.\"","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3DOZTDBAURFJ5DQ6EKQ4WVZUYM.jpg","height":3000}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/interview-michael-b-jordans-creed-faces-past-demons-head-on-in-creed-iii/SEG6NPPYJBAO3KQA24PRLCOQ3Y/","_id":"SEG6NPPYJBAO3KQA24PRLCOQ3Y"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"6ZHPU7IMRVG3VCAUD2XDKIT2SQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"In 1994, Arnold Schwarzenegger at the peak of his box-office power landed the third most popular movie of the year with “True Lies,” an entertaining blend of action, comedy, drama and romance produced by James Cameron."},{"_id":"444UCYNVCFGG3ETF7IS5H72MZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044650},"type":"text","content":"It seemed ripe to become a franchise, like a twist on James Bond. Yet it never happened. Cameron got wrapped up producing a little film called “Titanic.” Then 9/11 soured Cameron on a “True Lies 2,” and Schwarzenegger became the governor of California. By the 2010s, the original movie was but a distant memory."},{"_id":"WRTKR4HCWNAEVJP7QNHK7LHSZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044651},"type":"text","content":"Only now, nearly three decades later, CBS has managed to take the “True Lies” conceit and turn it into a weekly spy procedural with Cameron as an executive producer and Schwarzenegger nowhere in sight. (The legendary action star, by the way, is doing his own Netflix series “FUBAR.”) “True Lies” debuts on CBS at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 1."},{"subtype":"youtube","referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":[],"_id":1677708877142}},"provider":"https://www.youtube.com/oembed?maxwidth=560&maxheight=340&url=","service":"oembed","id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCBAyTHzlvw","type":"youtube"},"_id":"GNN2EZCOORHQ3EZE6T2NIODN6U","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"Paramount Plus","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","title":"True Lies | Official Trailer | CBS","type":"youtube","thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iCBAyTHzlvw/hqdefault.jpg","version":"1.0","thumbnail_height":360,"author_url":"https://www.youtube.com/@paramountplus","width":560,"thumbnail_width":480,"html":"","_id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCBAyTHzlvw","additional_properties":{"comments":[],"_id":1677708877142},"provider_name":"YouTube","height":315},"type":"oembed_response"},{"_id":"YPKLPC2AORF5ZBGZFVXRR3BNHU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044652},"type":"text","content":"The role of Harry Tasker, a super spy for Omega Sector, has been given to Steve Howey (”Reba,” ”Shameless”), who does not remotely resemble or sound like Schwarzenegger. (Then again, who does?). Instead, Howey’s Harry is tall and lithe, possessing a far more down-to-earth, family man persona than Schwarzenegger could muster."},{"_id":"PSPSIB42LRH3LG5AAY33PZ3KK4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677528825822},"type":"text","content":"His wife Helen, who was played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the original film, is now portrayed by Ginger Gonzaga (“She-Hulk”). Helen is raising two teens while working as a linguistics professor and is a bit bored with her marriage."},{"_id":"WNPQZNH4E5FW3DB7CXDWPZEY2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044656},"type":"text","content":"Harry’s spy cover for 17 years has been a computer equipment salesman for the insurance industry. But in the first episode, she suspects his evasions are a cover for an affair. When confronted, he spontaneously takes her on a surprise trip to Paris that also happens to be a work-related job trying to stop illegal arms dealers."},{"_id":"6EPOHEIB5BCWTE5SFBGOUXDNXI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677528825824},"type":"text","content":"Unfortunately, said bad guys find him at a fancy restaurant while he’s having a dinner date with Helen."},{"_id":"4MBTFYL2KVDA3F3YUJIX2LIEN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877147},"type":"text","content":"“Helen!” he said, interrupting a serious marital discussion. “There are men here! They’re coming for us.”"},{"_id":"QB2NHYAZL5GWTC7PELPOPWD7Q4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877148},"type":"text","content":"Helen is annoyed: “Oh, okay. Are they single? Can they talk about their emotions. Is this a joke?”"},{"_id":"MKUVLRTKFZGGJDJXEZF7SF5KVM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877149},"type":"text","content":"Then he breaks into fight mode. She uses martial arts skills she picked up from exercise videos and yoga classes to help fend off the terrorists."},{"_id":"OQIODOGJNBDEZB5NK2VX6R6UI4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677528825825},"type":"text","content":"Harry’s cover is blown. The betrayal is serious. But he isn’t cheating on his wife per se. His justification is he’s saving the world and had no choice but to hide it from her. And she buys it."},{"_id":"6AWYAY5VNFF63LEEYZQUKOM5KI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877151},"type":"text","content":"“I think she finds it kind of sexy that her boring computer salesman husband is an international super spy,” Howey said. “That’s the unspoken dialogue of the show.”"},{"_id":"YXBU5FMLANAEHCCGJTPXCCINFM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677528825826},"type":"text","content":"Plus, lucky for Harry, Helen has plenty of spy-friendly skills. She knows multiple languages, be it French, Swahili or Russian. She has yoga and martial arts skills. She isn’t fazed by much. So his bosses hire her as well."},{"_id":"WZT4RETAPFF6ZCGRRCWTPHITY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877153},"type":"text","content":"Gonzaga, who has an improv background, worked hard “to insert quirks for Helen, anything to make it not generic. I’m glad they allowed me to do it. It keeps everything fresh.”"},{"_id":"3C7TJLJCWVB6LLNVXDUV3Z2OIA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[{"pos":0,"comment":"For instance, when they get captured in the first episode, Harry keeps Helen from getting hurt by saying she’s his boss, which shocks the bad guys. “I’m sorry I’m a woman and that surprises you,” Helen said. “What year is it?” That was partially improvised, she said. "}],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877154},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"LIUDMGFY3VGJPGB6IEF24AQTF4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877155},"type":"text","content":"“She’s a comedic assassin,” Howey said. “She made me laugh every day. We broke a lot during shooting which is a lot of fun for us. Everyone else hated us. There was such a time crunch.”"},{"_id":"R5JEFGR26VDF7DKU7W64F6HFF4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877156},"type":"text","content":"One of the funnier side characters is Mrs. Myers (Deneen Tyler), a seemingly boring cat-loving neighbor who watches their clueless kids while they’re killing trained assassins. The joke? She is a trained assassin herself. But she takes tracking their daughter’s possible boyfriends with the same seriousness as tracking down a terrorist with a chemical bomb."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.","address":{"locality":"Atlanta","region":"Georgia"},"syndication":{},"caption":"“Public Secrets” – Downtown Atlanta masquerades as Madrid in the second episode of \"True Lies\", Wednesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Steve Howey as Harry. Photo: Jace Downs/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"CBS","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Jace Downs","type":"author","byline":"Jace Downs"}]},"subtitle":"Public Secrets","width":3000,"creditIPTC":"CBS","_id":"7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/Hu57C61AX9QSBb7sN0uJkdLOtBQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","iptc_source":"CBS ENTERTAINMENT","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/Hu57C61AX9QSBb7sN0uJkdLOtBQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","takenOn":"2022-09-17T14:52:55Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/Hu57C61AX9QSBb7sN0uJkdLOtBQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/Y0vodRhsEQEyTd4jPOKRxkUKEVA=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7V54O3KDXFAFRAONXEM6BYVM5M.JPG","version":0,"usage_instructions":"MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ARCHIVE. NO SALES. FOR NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY.","originalName":"True Lies Atlanta.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"VFQ6UJLMJFBUFBAHRNJRCC4GSE","iptc_title":"STR"},"created_date":"2023-02-26T01:12:35Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-26T01:12:35Z","slug":"TRUE LIES","height":2000,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"PPEGEJG5SNDV7CCQ3NFL5OORDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044658},"type":"text","content":"The show is helmed by Matt Nix, who created the lighthearted action comedy series USA’s “Burn Notice.”"},{"_id":"OOPVF5TO4FGBLIGP3XLKHABOWA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877160},"type":"text","content":"Nix loved the over-the-top nature of the 1994 movie and said he knew how challenging it would be to replicate that on a broadcast TV series budget. “It’s hard for me to get a horse on an elevator,” Nix said. “If you happen to know a hotel in Atlanta that will allow me to put a horse in an elevator, get back to me!”"},{"_id":"BOKT7DLFVFFU7FGQZL2CZK722I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044655},"type":"text","content":"On top of that, “True Lies” has to be in a different city every episode. In episode two, while Harry is in a motorcycle chase, the streets of downtown Atlanta are used as Madrid. In episode three, the spies are standing on a rooftop supposedly in Zurich, Switzerland, but the Hilton Atlanta is clearly in the background."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.","address":{"locality":"Atlanta","region":"Georgia"},"syndication":{},"caption":"CBS's new drama \"True Lies\" is shot in Atlanta, which has to masquerade as a different city every episode. This backdrop is supposed to be Zurich, Switzerland, but any Atlantan familiar with downtown will recognize this skyline. Pictured L to R: Tom Connolly, Omar Miller as Gib, Steve Howey as Harry Tasker, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Mike O'Gorman as Luther. Photo: Jace Downs/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"CBS","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Jace Downs","type":"author","byline":"Jace Downs"}]},"subtitle":"Separate Pairs","width":3000,"creditIPTC":"CBS","_id":"6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/pdzteQlzbzWWRO5vUbwz8OAP3aw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","iptc_source":"CBS ENTERTAINMENT","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/pdzteQlzbzWWRO5vUbwz8OAP3aw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","takenOn":"2022-09-23T18:34:06Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/pdzteQlzbzWWRO5vUbwz8OAP3aw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/jREZKhi_piQdw79SpjiiGgb6oIE=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6KSFUHJTGBBMVB5VYZ66QZ4ESA.JPG","version":0,"usage_instructions":"MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ARCHIVE. NO SALES. FOR NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY.","originalName":"true lies episode 3.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"RKKJ2JBP3ZBORNGNTVEU35OTIY","iptc_title":"STR"},"created_date":"2023-02-26T01:01:04Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-26T01:01:04Z","slug":"TRUE LIES","height":2000,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"6LHJNXWHDJBMREO6I6QBPABDMI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877163},"type":"text","content":"Nix, who worked in Atlanta on a short-run USA drama “Complications” in 2015, said he’s amazed how quickly sites that he knew about before are now condos: “You’re going to get TV producers starting a campaign: ‘Keep warehouses empty! Stop redeveloping train yards!’ We need them!”"},{"_id":"GBYNK3SM3BFD3MNDSCN2QHUDRE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877164},"type":"text","content":"He said it helps that a lot of his crew came from a previous CBS show “MacGyver,” which shot in Atlanta from 2016 to 2021 and also featured its cast putting out fires all over the world. “Our location scout knows what places could double for Berlin in Atlanta,” he said. “Before the show started, he took me around showing me Eastern Europe, Spain, Mexico. That’s Morocco. Of course, Morocco in Atlanta is half a block. You have to write to that.”"},{"_id":"VS3XBC2MGBHTZLALODXJTFGNZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877165},"type":"text","content":"Nix said the toughest part of doing “True Lies” is balancing the various genre elements. “You can come up with the greatest spy story but it also needs to be romantic and fun and relevant to the relationship of Harry and Helen,” he said. “You can create a fun, sweet and engaging romantic story but it also needs to involve nuclear weapons being stopped in Qatar. You have to hit this trifecta of action, comedy and romance.”"},{"_id":"5YTN36FAS5CJJDYB2LMKE4G7PE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877166},"type":"text","content":"And an acting job like this is not for the faint of heart. Howey said he insisted on doing many of his own stunts season one, firing his own weapons and jumping in and out of vehicles. As a result, he pulled a quadricep and hurt his back. But the worst happened during the season finale: he broke his left ring finger, snapping it all the way back to the knuckle."},{"_id":"QAS4IHCBMRDXTDG5FOMEPQNMI4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[{"pos":0,"comment":"“Very Shakespearean,” he said, given that the entire series is based on a strong marriage."}],"comments":[],"_id":1677640593058},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"VTHYETTF5ZDLVAVU5OUUADYVHQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677640593059},"type":"text","content":"“If we have a season two,” Howey said, ‘I’ll get three stunt doubles even if you only need one.”"},{"_id":"IXNUBJW2JZGUFB7G2L7YNM43KQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877169},"type":"text","content":"Gonzaga? “I escaped bone breaks,” she said, adding, “maybe not a mental breakdown.”"},{"_id":"I36S7ZYSRJGLTG2XGUSGVMO5XA","additional_properties":{"comments":[],"_id":"KRM5K3K34VDPPEDOE45DO7OPVY"},"type":"divider"},{"level":2,"_id":"UCZMS73EXZD3BCIDM3WZBK2HQE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677708877170},"type":"header","content":"IF YOU WATCH"},{"_id":"MGA2S5FDIJEHZPJMNYSMRBRA4E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677428044661},"type":"text","content":"“True Lies,” 10 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS, starting March 1, and new episodes available the next day on Paramount+"}],"display_date":"2023-03-01T22:36:47.379Z","headlines":{"basic":"CBS brings back 1994 ‘True Lies’ in modern spy drama form"},"first_publish_date":"2023-03-01T22:36:47.379Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-03-02T08:04:52.083Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"CBS","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Jace Downs","type":"author","byline":"Jace Downs"}]},"subtitle":"Separate Pairs","width":3000,"caption":"Henry and Helen go undercover as billionaires when the Omega Sector team gets an opportunity to bring down a weapons dealer. Pictured L to R: Steve Howey as Harry Tasker and Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker. Photo: Jace Downs/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XPA3I5FWVNENTNUPTLQ5ER5OKY.JPG","height":2143}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/cbs-brings-back-1994-true-lies-in-modern-spy-drama-form/G7J5AVSPF5EMXH66EAIBHNKNCY/","_id":"G7J5AVSPF5EMXH66EAIBHNKNCY"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"XI2X6KWYZ5CYBJ5QE3LY23LW3I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"The 1990 rock scene returns in June with Noel Gallagher’s solo band and Garbage followed by Weezer on successive days at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta."},{"_id":"ADWNDYZ7FRFZLHQUPGXB4OTBHA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389597},"type":"text","content":"Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage are performing June 24 at Ameris with pre-sale tickets beginning March 2 on LiveNation with general public tickets going on sale Friday. Ticket prices have not been released but prices at aa comparable date in Florida range from $39.50 to $139.50."},{"_id":"2HLZ7G34ZBHCZPDKTANJ7POGLA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389598},"type":"text","content":"Noel Gallagher was chief songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of British band Oasis (”Don’t Look Away in Anger,” “Wonderwall”) until it broke up in 2009. Noel Gallagher soon after created his solo act the High Flying Birds. That group performed at Shaky Knees in Atlanta in 2015. As part of Oasis, he last performed in Atlanta in 2005 at Lakewood Amphitheatre."},{"_id":"PLJZWSPYXJHAJNMH4P3GZL6LHY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389599},"type":"text","content":"Garbage, the Madison, Wisconsin, group who had a string of hits in the 1990s including “Push It,” “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl,” last performed opening with Tears for Fears at Ameris last summer."},{"_id":"UEW3DYQ3TZG3FP5BZ24AEZU3WQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389600},"type":"text","content":"On June 25, Weezer will perform at Ameris for the first time. The well-regarded Los Angeles band, known for songs like “Beverly Hills,” “Buddy Holly” and “Hash Pipe,” last headlined a show at Truist Park in 2021. The band has also performed numerous times at Lakewood Amphitheatre."},{"_id":"22G7WBFPL5DPRJY53C6HQP7AJI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389601},"type":"text","content":"Weezer’s opening acts in Alpharetta will be Future Islands and Joyce Manor."},{"_id":"OIHE2X5NMZEARCPO32N3MAMXDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389602},"type":"text","content":"Pre-sales for Weezer begin March 1 and general public tickets go on sale Friday via LiveNation. Ticket prices have not been revealed."},{"_id":"KQDCXPRA3FEP7HSDSXZE5LYTKI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389603},"type":"text","content":"Garbage / Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds / Metric -- 2023 Tour Dates"},{"_id":"VFEHVSKR4VADBKAGCDAIW2ITVE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389604},"type":"text","content":"June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"X36USGXOH5DYXPMJXIY3E7X55M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389605},"type":"text","content":"June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater"},{"_id":"VHVXJIMFFVH4HERTHMIDCEK4JY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389606},"type":"text","content":"June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion"},{"_id":"YQKSUILST5FYTHJ2YM4V75ESKE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389607},"type":"text","content":"June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl"},{"_id":"IG37YFI5CJEDJBHVAEP23KQSFU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389608},"type":"text","content":"June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre"},{"_id":"5Q7WSJJ5NFDRJGQX3GYPPEZS5Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389609},"type":"text","content":"June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"66N5ADPGWBAQBOTXF3MFXXG4S4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389610},"type":"text","content":"June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"ZDPJN2X5LBASRE5U7LBNSJSVNE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389611},"type":"text","content":"June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"7LTBKZOOWNBVDA5HB2EIUMACGA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389612},"type":"text","content":"June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver"},{"_id":"COXAAUD4Q5HWJAJIUCSMZUAWZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389613},"type":"text","content":"June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion"},{"_id":"IRHOYYU3UVHBXPPBR4QOW3CBAM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389614},"type":"text","content":"June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater"},{"_id":"WM75PK7DHVAHRLVY66FRC7AHUE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389615},"type":"text","content":"June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"3ZCEFDBAPVFLXLDFQQP5GBGQWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389616},"type":"text","content":"June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre"},{"_id":"ZCRSSOVLHZFX3POYNYQJY23TS4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389617},"type":"text","content":"June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater"},{"_id":"DVCCYVDPHNF27CR2MGCFLYIEQ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389618},"type":"text","content":"June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island"},{"_id":"TXQN5IERUNBJDAQVPWYGWVNRBA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389619},"type":"text","content":"June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field"},{"_id":"XI5LSVMH3BEINKPHWWKGOF2XZU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389620},"type":"text","content":"June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center"},{"_id":"XTCZYNOAWVA6TECWNL6NYXRZRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389621},"type":"text","content":"July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center"},{"_id":"7SNWU22H4VAL3LTPTM3T5G45WM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389622},"type":"text","content":"July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage"},{"_id":"AKFVN2YCD5DINL3CBHLUCNADQ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389623},"type":"text","content":"July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre"},{"_id":"RG37ZP3NBNHOFOT3XEEJZEHTYQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389624},"type":"text","content":"July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center"},{"_id":"GE6LAJGCCZAZ5BHYHHFCD7GQK4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389625},"type":"text","content":"July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage"},{"_id":"T7HLGQNJCZBGDNAOVCINMZ6TYE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389626},"type":"text","content":"July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion"},{"_id":"FZNAFW6TOFHC5DXDVDHJNULIX4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389627},"type":"text","content":"July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann"},{"_id":"QLLWJ2AFSNCQFLXHZZEHFOBQR4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389628},"type":"text","content":"July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway"},{"_id":"3PPDDCQHMZGS3OPU27KQ2IHG2U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389629},"type":"text","content":"WEEZER: 2023 TOUR"},{"_id":"LYL777AFBJD2BMTFQVNZPY6EEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389630},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, June 4, 2023 Huntsville, AL, USA The Orion Amphitheater *"},{"_id":"2SXZGCDWPRBKBC5QZHQ2OVHKHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389631},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Irving, TX, USA The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *"},{"_id":"3ITFLILVWJCHXB5FQTU4GPHQIU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389632},"type":"text","content":"Thursday, June 8, 2023 Austin, TX, USA Germania Insurance Amphitheater *"},{"_id":"YUOMPRKNLJEKXCRRXQFEHOHK4M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389633},"type":"text","content":"Saturday, June 10, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK, USA Zoo Amphitheatre *"},{"_id":"VACIOVP4VRGHTMHZ4EDLG47O4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389634},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, June 11, 2023 Bonner Springs, KS, USA Azura Amphitheater *"},{"_id":"WBY7R2QAZFGLDEIWKJOTAJMZSI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389635},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN, USA The Armory *"},{"_id":"DJCYY357XFBOPB55SQYAI3LNM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389636},"type":"text","content":"Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Madison, WI, USA Breese Stevens Field *"},{"_id":"I6HQQC5BFJCI3BG7NWN7VGD4UI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389637},"type":"text","content":"Friday, June 16, 2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA Blossom Music Center *"},{"_id":"5V2KGMKOPNCJHPOQZW4C3U55EM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389638},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, June 18, 2023 Clarkston, MI, USA Pine Knob Music Theatre *"},{"_id":"K2X3ZTKUVVACNIX2WV6IWQE6NY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389639},"type":"text","content":"Friday, June 23, 2023 Columbia, MD, USA Merriweather Post Pavilion #"},{"_id":"MTGJA2GNCZBSRNGKQTLLL6ATU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389640},"type":"text","content":"Saturday, June 24, 2023 Charlotte, NC, USA PNC Music Pavilion #"},{"_id":"2V3N4CGJAZDADL65DBYRAJGXCU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389641},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, June 25, 2023 Alpharetta, GA, USA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #"},{"_id":"LHL2VW27BZBSDFV7VBK3BJ4W6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389642},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Philadelphia, PA, USA TD Pavilion at The Mann #"},{"_id":"A5OBUELJWVFDNFQGUIS2HNBIFA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389643},"type":"text","content":"Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT, USA Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #"},{"_id":"HACPUHJ6S5D4NBFHPXIPT364EY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389644},"type":"text","content":"Friday, June 30, 2023 Bangor, ME, USA Maine Savings Amphitheater #"},{"_id":"XA46AHUMLNBNZPF4HCRTMBKNGM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389645},"type":"text","content":"Saturday, July 1, 2023 Worcester, MA, USA The Palladium Outdoors #"},{"_id":"B65LHQJKJ5DVJDPHVJJ2TX7LMI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389646},"type":"text","content":"Monday, July 3, 2023 Canandaigua, NY, USA Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) #"},{"_id":"4J6U4UJL5NELFNY3YEIJT4UZTQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389647},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage #"},{"_id":"E7RNKKVP7FC2XJKHWYY4C5ZR6I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389648},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, July 9, 2023 Gary, IN, USA Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live ^"},{"_id":"JRG6OBF6ANGA3IZ4SEVCM3TAWQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389649},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Stage AE #"},{"_id":"4UOMEXXVQZFHHHZOXQ455SQTHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389650},"type":"text","content":"Thursday, July 13, 2023 Queens, NY, USA Forest Hills Stadium #"},{"_id":"SER4I5IY6RGMXIZUQOMPEQCBK4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389651},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, August 20, 2023 Auburn, WA, USA White River Amphitheatre %"},{"_id":"K24QV2FKYRDMBM72ESLS2EUB5Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389652},"type":"text","content":"Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Bend, OR, USA Hayden Homes Amphitheater %"},{"_id":"D4TTQVFXIFCHPPTWZMVHXOEG6I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389653},"type":"text","content":"Thursday, August 24, 2023 Berkeley, CA, USA Greek Theatre %"},{"_id":"UQMNRGB2TNHVZFWATWKLDPASZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389654},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, August 27, 2023 Magna, UT, USA The Great Saltair %"},{"_id":"VYFJEYR2OVACTAPL4RXGPQKCEU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389655},"type":"text","content":"Monday, August 28, 2023 Denver, CO, USA Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %"},{"_id":"UVS6FCLKN5GI3BE3UIQVABAFUU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389656},"type":"text","content":"Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Phoenix, AZ, USA Arizona Federal Theatre %"},{"_id":"LLLWSV5Z2RGAPDS3QPND6I4E64","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389657},"type":"text","content":"Friday, September 1, 2023 Las Vegas, NV, USA Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %"},{"_id":"GDDM6LKHCZBBLFRZR4QKZ744XI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389658},"type":"text","content":"Saturday, September 2, 2023 Irvine, CA, USA FivePoint Amphitheatre %"},{"_id":"3F63MOSK4FD65LU3XBD3VZMPBI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389659},"type":"text","content":"Sunday, September 3, 2023 San Diego, CA, USA Gallagher Square at Petco Park %"},{"_id":"SP76YM734RB2RFWHVV6WZM3ISU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677618389660},"type":"text","content":"* - with Modest Mouse & "}],"display_date":"2023-02-28T21:09:23.440Z","headlines":{"basic":"Noel Gallagher and Garbage, Weezer coming to Ameris in Alpharetta in June"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-28T21:09:23.440Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"},{"text":"concerts"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-03-03T07:18:39.058Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"PUBLICITY/AJC FILE","type":"author","byline":"PUBLICITY/AJC FILE"}]},"subtitle":"Noel Gallagher Garbage and Weezer","width":1800,"caption":"Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbarge are appearing June 24 at Ameris followed by Weezer on June 25. Tickets go on sale this week for both concerts. PUBLICITY/AJC FILE","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/L2EDO54DRNGLHIJMAXFLQ4C7JA.jpg","height":1200}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/noel-gallagher-and-garbage-weezer-coming-to-ameris-in-alpharetta-in-june/U6KQLH6IGNEEVL66P2ZRZLMM3U/","_id":"U6KQLH6IGNEEVL66P2ZRZLMM3U"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"CHNDHGDMURHJ7BH6YUZMZZLHFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677549747711},"type":"text","content":"Charlamagne Tha God is hosting the second annual Black Effect Podcast Festival focused on Black voices in the podcast business."},{"_id":"M6NFBC7UFZDRJHSMIPYYXIP3LQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703597},"type":"text","content":"This year, the event created by The Black Effect Podcast Network will be held April 22 from noon to 8 p.m. in Pullman Yards in Atlanta."},{"_id":"WHGZWCC3HJHH3ECHRPL2WHNQWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703598},"type":"text","content":"Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1, at noon at blackeffect.com/podcastfestival."},{"_id":"I6NT4UCH25CQTC3DJUOUQ3IWLQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703599},"type":"text","content":"The first festival happened last year in New York City."},{"_id":"HBM7VEVEFZGE7FZG4HRACSNLPE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703600},"type":"text","content":"Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, leads a popular syndicated New York-based radio morning show The Breakfast Club heard locally on 105.3/The Beat. He also hosts a podcast with Andrew Schulz called “The Brilliant Idiots” and a weekly Comedy Central TV show “Tha God’s Honest Truth.” "},{"_id":"PQVZCYTSVZB6LD4SL2VPSNWGY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703601},"type":"text","content":"The Black Effect Podcast Network is a partnership between Charlamagne and iHeart Media, which has one of the nation’s largest commercial podcast operations based out of Atlanta."},{"_id":"PGM2SGSVYFH2ZJ3EX7N4YPPXZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703602},"type":"text","content":"Jess Hilarious, a comedian and host of the “Carefully Reckless” podcast, will join Charlamagne as a festival host."},{"_id":"FVQ44XT4VRA6ZAM6OI5NRQSINM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677549747713},"type":"text","content":"“We want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network,” Charlamagne said in a press release."},{"_id":"TTT7XKPYFRCI7IDW7WQAUNIMIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703604},"type":"text","content":"There will be live podcast tapings of Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” “WHOREible Decisions,” and “Big Facts,” and a special joint taping with “Reasonably Shady,” and “Checking In With Michelle Williams.”"},{"_id":"IMWBWKA63ZDJFGTFGEFUVN5CQM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703605},"type":"text","content":"There will also be a Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre (“85 South Show”), Coline Witt (“Eating While Broke”), Tamika Mallory (“Street Politicians”) and Tezlyn Figaro (“Straight Shot No Chaser”)."},{"_id":"GDD4CQTWPZFMJHY7RLLKWSUPAY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677560703606},"type":"text","content":"Launched in September 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network has 29 shows, all curated by Charlamagne."},{"_id":"DZC5VC2Q6BAPFFWYY25MEU6PME","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677549747715},"type":"text","content":"The festival will also feature 105.3/The Beat’s DJ Loui Vee and activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds and a career corner."}],"display_date":"2023-02-28T14:28:15.150Z","headlines":{"basic":"Black Effect Podcast Festival set in Atlanta April 22 with Charlamagne Tha God"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-28T14:28:15.150Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"},{"text":"sp-blackhistorymlk"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-03-01T08:01:46.856Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"subtitle":"Charlamagne tha God hosts the Black Effect Podcast Festival.","width":1920,"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/BGTVZJ7PF5N3MNL6OW4G7ENYKQ.jpg","height":1080}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/black-effect-podcast-festival-set-in-atlanta-april-22-with-charlamagne-tha-god/G24UUZX4OFBVPOPNY4FX4IZEFY/","_id":"G24UUZX4OFBVPOPNY4FX4IZEFY"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"MSRZJCEFJ5BNVPE4AOU3SI2MMY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"Former Atlanta United soccer star Josef Martinez, who spent six seasons as the face of the franchise until last month, has placed his Sandy Springs mansion for sale for $2.1 million."},{"_id":"4R5XJPNURFAJBOYRXKT45ODQ7Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594292690},"type":"text","content":"Martinez, who helped lead the team to three major cups in 2018 and 2019, left the team last month for the Inter Miami CF."},{"_id":"R75GLLRGWZB3RA7RNMKHAJ4DYU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594292691},"type":"text","content":"His farmhouse-style six bedroom, seven bath home is 7,646 square feet on 1.16 acres."},{"_id":"6RWK3D6L25CELBUUDP7NEKBO5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594292692},"type":"text","content":"The realtor PalmerHouse Properties describes the home as “a private oasis with all the privacy one could desire. Convenient to 400 and 285. Private Gated entry. This gorgeous restoration was completed in 2018.”"},{"_id":"6ZGKKNIGVBEPZH3OUKBBGOWFFU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594292693},"type":"text","content":"Martinez purchased the home in 2019 for $1.285 million, according to tax records."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Here are images of Josef Martinez's Sandy Springs home that is on sale for $2.1 million. PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"PALMERHOUSE PROPER","type":"author","byline":"PALMERHOUSE PROPER"}]},"subtitle":"Josef Martinez home","width":1024,"_id":"3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/3p0_-0xKfaB9S7NJX9ccKvhHrLM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/3p0_-0xKfaB9S7NJX9ccKvhHrLM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/3p0_-0xKfaB9S7NJX9ccKvhHrLM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/qaWG9ykBgd3lHdXfVaLR7iZWMA4=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3UVT22PTHBEJ7EGALDGVUCGNMQ.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"Josef Martinez living room.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"HDRBD6NLW5D3VK4EILBYTM2K44"},"created_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","height":575,"image_type":"photograph"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Josef Martinez's Sandy Springs home is on sale for $2.1 million.","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERI","type":"author","byline":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERI"}]},"subtitle":"Josef Martinez home","width":1024,"_id":"F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/u8YpLEi1C9qptqqWlleORae3AdA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/u8YpLEi1C9qptqqWlleORae3AdA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/u8YpLEi1C9qptqqWlleORae3AdA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/fUvtKl1hp6TED0Nu95lFAWZr-BM=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/F3TOJMWZWZF43EGD3H5DYLGARQ.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"Josef Martinez home kitchen.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"D4KQFJA3OZBVZKROMAYMHR24GY"},"created_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","height":575,"image_type":"photograph"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Josef Martinez's Sandy Springs home is on sale for $2.1 million. PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIE","type":"author","byline":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIE"}]},"subtitle":"Josef Martinez","width":1024,"_id":"WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/F9aoaLrMDaEb6DLr1rcoq21P9A4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/F9aoaLrMDaEb6DLr1rcoq21P9A4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/F9aoaLrMDaEb6DLr1rcoq21P9A4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/2iO9zzAnaoCUL-alLmygYrzDVlI=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WZOZZNCJZJDP5LA3HMCYG6GG7U.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"JOsef Martinez home bathroom.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"PAGGW3QANBATDFF7UZPFPJ2PXY"},"created_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","height":768,"image_type":"photograph"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Josef Martinez's outdoor pool at his Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million. PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES","type":"author","byline":"PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES"}]},"subtitle":"Josef Martinez","width":1024,"_id":"6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/a3lLXrxT11FfNPNbt7p1bW3nX00=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/a3lLXrxT11FfNPNbt7p1bW3nX00=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/a3lLXrxT11FfNPNbt7p1bW3nX00=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/KoAluGzw6n8jLUHlgG3C9GQga_c=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6LTDCSGE4JDXDC3ZTDXM3LXMGQ.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"JOsef Martinez home pool.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"T4JNXBJXVRDBTMVMLSFLSLNVIQ"},"created_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-28T03:52:22Z","height":768,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"RH5WI7Y3NVFJPH2Y47ONEDEZU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594292698},"type":"text","content":"
PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3BTS3FNZPJDFLCZXIASDLNXVPU.jpg","height":1350}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/former-atlanta-united-star-josef-martinezs-sandy-springs-home-on-sale-for-21-million/VFDMC5K4VFCVVFTHPNSMLSGJWY/","_id":"VFDMC5K4VFCVVFTHPNSMLSGJWY"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"W7YZQ6GA4FAPHJ5LWUV54GPADQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix movie “Mea Culpa” will feature Atlantan Kelly Rowland."},{"_id":"VTOAD6GWOVHNBJXAJLLO3L655E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803733},"type":"text","content":"The film will center on a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend."},{"_id":"4ZUC3F5UHRCHDPZNDSLLJVW33E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803734},"type":"text","content":"He is set to begin working on the movie at Tyler Perry Studios this spring."},{"_id":"HB35Q2V74ZEBZFW7TEHNRYD6LA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803735},"type":"text","content":"The ensemble cast also features Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight,” “Birdbox,” “Bruiser”) Sean Sagar (“The Gentleman,” “The Covenant,” “Sistas”), Nick Sagar (“The Princess Switch” trilogy, “Run the World”), and RonReaco Lee (“Nappily Ever After,” “Coffee and Kareem”), who grew up in Stone Mountain."},{"_id":"MHGDTZKA5FHOLHAGH4AADSJ7SI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803736},"type":"text","content":"***"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Jorge Ventura is the new Atlanta-based correspondent for NewsNation. NEWSNATION","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"NEWS","type":"author","byline":"NEWS"}]},"subtitle":"Jorge Ventura","width":675,"_id":"WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/9ONB3Ig12LqPa0hJ3Alk_RLbKkM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/9ONB3Ig12LqPa0hJ3Alk_RLbKkM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/9ONB3Ig12LqPa0hJ3Alk_RLbKkM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/v7RfnFIuzFP0VkWxBaFs4py6I6U=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/WJH27MFPZVHPFAFPYUPK5DMYEM.jfif","version":0,"originalName":"Newsnation Jorge Ventura.jfif","mime_type":"application/octet-stream","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"3A5BLKNGSZHSDCR4I7NOC3TVN4"},"created_date":"2023-02-26T16:36:24Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-26T16:36:24Z","height":900,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"42Q2RHHMUFG7ZNRAET7TFLMRXU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803738},"type":"text","content":"NewsNation has signed Jorge Ventura as a national correspondent based in Atlanta. He has begun covering breaking news around the Southeastern region of the country."},{"_id":"SN5NTKWVIJDZTFYSVH5ZPX6MNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803739},"type":"text","content":"Previously, Ventura served as a lead correspondent for “The Daily Caller” where he did frontline reporting on the southern border, in Mexico, and on the streets of America."},{"_id":"XO566SOZTJE7LI2LRSOPF2AN34","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803740},"type":"text","content":"He has also produced several investigative documentaries on the cartels and human trafficking with his work featured on NewsNation, Yahoo! News, FOX News, the BBC and Sky News."},{"_id":"XSOUYW677BAAZHKKXONZCQBUWM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677535803742},"type":"text","content":"***"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Raymond Green was just five days old when he was abducted from his home in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 6, 1978. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Raymond’s mother, Donna, was \nbefriended by a woman who called herself “Lisa.” That woman later showed up at Donna’s \nhome and abducted baby Raymond. There is no photograph of Raymond, only a sketch from Donna’s memory. NCMEC forensic artists used photos of Raymond’s siblings and other family to \nestimate what he might look like today. NCMEC","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"NCMEC","type":"author","byline":"NCMEC"}]},"subtitle":"Where is Raymond Green?","width":800,"_id":"PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/G20ccknEShiPmA_OC7wKU9sNPos=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","owner":"rodney.ho@ajc.com","comments":[],"keywords":[],"proxyUrl":"/resizer/G20ccknEShiPmA_OC7wKU9sNPos=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/G20ccknEShiPmA_OC7wKU9sNPos=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/xtC8ziYY2rgHnA-MvKz7r8S3k_Q=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PH3VOHSLXZGRDEKDIOQCTXXWTY.png","version":0,"originalName":"Raymond Green.png","mime_type":"image/png","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":[],"_id":"5R525OYXUZFUFJ3XPJKBTVW5QA"},"created_date":"2023-02-27T22:13:59Z","last_updated_date":"2023-02-27T22:13:59Z","height":1000,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"WJGK7BXA3JHT3NM6PE3AQ67EHQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677546500017},"type":"text","content":"The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is using gas station video screens to find an Atlanta infant abducted 44 years ago."},{"_id":"POZPMR6AMBDFNOMYVWMAQ2ZQUI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594081533},"type":"text","content":"Raymond Green was just five days old when he was take from his home in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Raymond’s mother Donna got to know a woman who called herself “Lisa.” That woman later showed up at Donna’s home and kidnapped baby Raymond."},{"_id":"B2MU254AHJAZ7JUWUMD7B3CESE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594081534},"type":"text","content":"There are no photos of Raymond so at a press conference last week, the Atlanta Police Department and NCMEC released a fresh image of what Raymond might look like today at age 44 using photos of Raymond’s siblings and other family members."},{"_id":"WAI54MGLVNCVFBL2VR3ZKGABY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594081535},"type":"text","content":"“We believe that Raymond could be out there and may not know his real identity,” said Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC’s director of communications who once worked at Fox 5 under her maiden last name Correa. “We’ve worked with families in similar situations where their babies were kidnapped and then found alive as adults.”"},{"_id":"JQ6UUNUXO5FLRCEC73OUMMDYAA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594081536},"type":"text","content":"GSTV, which provides video screens to 28,000 fuel retailers in 48 states, will feature this case for two weeks. NCMEC and GSTV have partnered in the past to highlight 460 missing children, usually regionally. This will be the first time a case is being given a national focus. (The only states that GSTV does not operate in are New Jersey and Oregon because they prohibit self-service at gas stations.)"},{"_id":"BEMYGOFOFBEZBI3FWNVTDCUZFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677594081537},"type":"text","content":"
The site has long been seen as a possible new downtown for Doraville and an attractive location with MARTA access and two interstates. Though the Assembly land attracted the headquarters for the parent company of the Serta and Simmons mattress brands and a smaller film studio, Gray’s purchase accelerated the site’s development."},{"_id":"CXSMYCNRRRHRLNWSJVYZWXN4OU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677519533987},"type":"text","content":"The initial phase, featuring the film and TV studio construction, began in May of 2022. Howell said that project is ahead of schedule with the studio ready to start shooting TV series and films this June on 43 acres."},{"_id":"QV5IDDKLMBETLIGV4XAYCLXOKA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665025},"type":"text","content":"Once the film studio is completed in June, it will have about 20 soundstages, becoming one of the largest studios in metro Atlanta."},{"_id":"TNM2RII5UFDXHJRBWBL7BYZSCA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665024},"type":"text","content":"“This was only possible due to our decision in 2021 to pre-order steel and to produce concrete onsite and certain other key materials before the supply chain issues created delays, inflation, cost overruns for so many other projects in 2022,” Howell said. This move saved the company about $25 million, he said."},{"_id":"S5WSQHGBUVAYBI4WPP7KABJSEY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677519533990},"type":"text","content":"NBCUniversal, a major New York-based media company, last year signed a 15-year lease to manage the studio and shoot TV shows and films there. It will use most of the studio space for itself but will lease some of it to outside production companies."},{"_id":"XAPYLYCYG5GCXPWGNPJF6VZNAM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677514877472},"type":"text","content":"NBCUniversal, which is wholly owned by Comcast, runs networks such as NBC, Syfy, Bravo, E!, USA and Telemundo as well as the streaming service Peacock."},{"_id":"CJDTBWJ4XBBHNGO5LC3VR2SAWE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665022},"type":"text","content":"Gray had previously announced plans to build out an 80-acre portion of the site called Assembly Atlanta with a boutique hotel, townhomes, apartments, office buildings and restaurants as well as a public park and amphitheater."},{"_id":"TNM2RII5UFDXHJRBWBL7BYZSCA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665024},"type":"text","content":"Howell was unavailable for a follow-up interview Monday regarding how long the delay may be for phase two. Gray has not previously specified when it had originally planned to finish the entire project, but a spokeswoman said it would take several years, with or without the delay."},{"_id":"YTRYSWWJVBC2DMWVP5S4GKWAX4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677520082293},"type":"text","content":"Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman expressed confidence in Gray despite the delayed second phase."},{"_id":"V3OZJ4UGNZAIBNYOGPDUCKIDVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677520262532},"type":"text","content":"“I have no doubt it’s a question of when, not if, this remaining tract gets developed,” Geierman said. “NBCUniversal’s presence will make the expected housing, retail and hotel components that much more viable to the development community at large.”"},{"_id":"KZ2JFCLLKZHJNL3CPX6MA5TTLY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677514877473},"type":"text","content":"Hilton during the earnings call said Gray should starting generating revenues from NBCUniversal’s deal beginning in June but wasn’t specific on how much money it will bring in this year."},{"_id":"MYB4RT5FPNDU5MDZBU55LZ4CHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677519533999},"type":"text","content":"“The Assembly upon maturity is going to be a quite significant contributor to the free cashflow on an individual asset basis,” he said. “I’m quite excited by it.”"},{"_id":"Z2K7BTH2CNHGNNAKMRSEF6HYQU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665027},"type":"text","content":"Gray’s own Swirl Films will use some of the new studio space as well. Gray also purchased the adjacent Third Rail Studios in 2021, the same year it paid $80 million for a bulk of the former GM site, which largely sat empty for many years. The automaker closed its Doraville plant in 2008 after building Pontiacs, Buicks, Chevys and Oldsmobiles there over six decades."},{"_id":"MUEWZ6JBFZFEXGVNEFBONNJCXY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677519534001},"type":"text","content":"Georgia’s film and TV tax credits passed in 2008 is one of the state’s largest incentive programs. The incentives only directly benefit production companies, not the investors who fund the build out of studios. But studios like Trilith, Eagle Rock and Assembly get back their investments courtesy of clients such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV and Lionsgate who pay to shoot productions there."},{"_id":"TOOO5VFMMVDD3MATVV53F3Y554","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677514877476},"type":"text","content":"Georgia’s credit system is competitive with those offered in Canada and England as well as other states like New Mexico, New Jersey, Louisiana, California and New York. Production companies spent $4.4 billion in direct spending in Georgia in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. That fiscal year, the state certified more than $1.3 billion in film tax credits, state data show."},{"_id":"S5AAS4LACJG5JJ2LWEBMCIJGB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677514877477},"type":"text","content":"Gray has publicly stated it spent $130 to $140 million building out Assembly Studios last year and is in line to spend another $80 to $90 million to complete it in 2023."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"The backlot portion of Assembly Studios being built out on Feb. 3, 2023 in Doraville. The backlot portion of Assembly Studios being built out on Feb. 3, 2023 in Doraville. Based on film office requests, they have a New Orleans French Quarter vista, a block of New York City brownstones and a set of buildings that could pass for some European cities. The fourth block will rotate based on need."},{"_id":"IUBGH4OV7JCJBCJNT4AI3GQMLI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677470665029},"type":"text","content":"A three-foot-deep retaining pond has been built out in front of a glass building which could be used for film sets that need a sleek, futuristic setting. The pond could also be used for green-screen ocean or lake settings. And Gray plans to use the penthouse of the building for viewing parties and other events."},{"_id":"YTRYSWWJVBC2DMWVP5S4GKWAX4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677520082293},"type":"text","content":"
The revived Morning X show will feature Leslie Fram and Steve Barnes on 99X. This is a drone shot of construction on Feb. 3, 2023. Assembly Studios in Doraville is set to open in June, according to Gray Television. It took several weeks of negotiations to make the deal work for both sides."},{"_id":"NIHGIPFUNJCT7DAQKB7QUFRRLY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862056},"type":"text","content":"She and Barnes will contribute original content from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays while introducing “best of” clips from the first incarnation of the Morning X from 1993 to 2004 during the 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours The station the past few weeks has been largely airing “best of” clips from 6 to 10 a.m."},{"_id":"XPC4AUQU55DE5A4UOCI6ROQXJI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862057},"type":"text","content":"Fram not only was an integral part of the launch of 99X in 1992 and became a core team member of the morning show but also programmed the station for many years. ‘”How cool is it to be back on the original 99x?” Fram said on air Monday. “This is unbelievable!”"},{"subtype":"youtube","referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":[],"_id":1677516862058}},"provider":"https://www.youtube.com/oembed?maxwidth=560&maxheight=340&url=","service":"oembed","id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdlmKnzz2n0","type":"youtube"},"_id":"SWNQGUG3EFFWNMW4MR3VJVPAM4","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"The Morning X - 99X ATL","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","title":"The Morning X NEW Co-Host Reveal - 99X Atlanta","type":"youtube","thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sdlmKnzz2n0/hqdefault.jpg","version":"1.0","thumbnail_height":360,"author_url":"https://www.youtube.com/@TheMorningX","width":560,"thumbnail_width":480,"html":"","_id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdlmKnzz2n0","additional_properties":{"comments":[],"_id":1677516862058},"provider_name":"YouTube","height":315},"type":"oembed_response"},{"_id":"YVWL63XEDBBAXA6HK53ESX37GM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862059},"type":"text","content":"Brian Phillips, who helped create the original Morning X and is now chief content officer for 99X’s parent company Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, said the negotiations with CMT’s parent company Paramount were amicable to enable Fram to juggle two jobs. Fram will largely do the show from her farm in Nashville but will visit Atlanta for specific concerts and events."},{"_id":"YVWL63XEDBBAXA6HK53ESX37GM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862060},"type":"text","content":"The third member of the first Morning X Jimmy Baron is a successful full-time realtor and is unable to go back to 99X in any paid capacity. “He will appear from time to time when he has time,” Fram said."},{"_id":"MYPB7CF53BDSBKKXOCBQU6JVXQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862061},"type":"text","content":"99X, which original aired on the 99.7 signal from 1992 to 2008 and is now on 100.5, has seen a surge in listening since Cumulus switched formats in December, dropping its broad rock sound on Rock 100.5 in favor of a 1980s/90s blend of alternative rock from 99X’s heyday. (The station does plan to add more current alternative rock music down the road.)"},{"_id":"RMNT4MUZKZBIXLQ2YC72QCUM3A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862062},"type":"text","content":"Axel Lowe, an original 99X jockey, was already at Rock 100.5 as a program director and afternoon host. He returned to 99X to program the music and is back as the afternoon jock. The station this past Sunday also brought back Matt Jones for its weekly program Organic X, four hours of acoustic rock that was a staple in the 1990s and 2000s."},{"_id":"TSFCR64NQRCIXI6H5OJ4FRJLNY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862063},"type":"text","content":"Barnes himself is juggling his own full-time job running a production company, which in part involves shooting videos for luxury hotels and resorts around the world. But thanks to modern technology, he can host the show from anywhere, he said."},{"_id":"LIRXOJKRIRDJJKPPMUQHU6RTHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862064},"type":"text","content":"Phillips said more talent is to come. Steve Craig, the original mid-day host at 99X, left rival rock station 97.1/The River in December. He has not announced any official plans to return to radio, but he could potentially join 99X once a six-month non-compete clause ends in May."},{"_id":"AO323EOHYBEP3CDO5X53MYT27Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862065},"type":"text","content":"So far, listeners have been excited by the station’s return. The station’s monthly ratings jumped from a 1.1 share when it was Rock 100.5 in November, good for 24th place, to a 2.6 in January, up to 13th place."},{"_id":"H56HC6PFFVHLXGATMNMI5HKAZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677516862066},"type":"text","content":"“It’s a pop phenomenon,” Phillips said. “Everyone can feel it in the streets. They had worked together for a decade in the original incarnation of 99X. They had worked together for a decade in the original incarnation of 99X. AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO Capt. Strand reveals to the 126 he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group with his Austin motorcycle club/gang. The one rule? Don't get caught! Elsewhere, Dan and Louise spend an entire day in bed together. ABC just announced this will be the show's 10th and final season. His wife, Helen, finds out, and she happens to have the skills to be a spy, too. It's based loosely on the 1994 film of the same name. Mountain" Promo | Official Trailer 🔥Natasha Lyonne 🔥Peacock Adriana and Kojo take Becks to the mountains. Lacey and John hit an impasse. Liz and Sean discover they have something in common. Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown star. |SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B | Bravo Red and Cooper have opposing tactics when Agnes is bullied at school. (Photo: Disney+) It had ingested a rumored millions of dollars worth of cocaine that a smuggler dropped from a plane. His plan failed. Alonso said the coroner discovered during an autopsy that three or four grams of cocaine were in the bear's blood stream, though the bear could have consumed even more. "Cocaine Bear," the movie, is merely screenwriter Jimmy Warden's "twisted fantasy of what I wish actually happened after the bear did all that cocaine," he told Variety magazine. The movie, though set in a small Georgia town, was shot in 2021 instead in Ireland, which like Georgia offers very generous film tax credits. All Rights Reserved. So far, critics are all over the map about the movie (a 51% Rotten Tomatoes score) and opening weekend viewers gave it a ho-hum B-minus average grade via Cinema Score. Prices have not been released but in Sacramento, California, the standard prices range from $85.50 to $275.50. Many of the venues appear to be sold out already so expect tickets to disappear quickly and third-party pricing to be steep.
"}],"display_date":"2023-02-25T13:26:46.376Z","headlines":{"basic":"Depeche Mode finally adds Atlanta date at State Farm Arena"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-25T13:26:46.376Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"},{"text":"concerts"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-03-02T07:00:47.732Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"TNS","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Gustavo Caballero","type":"author"}]},"subtitle":"ENTER-MUS-DEPECHE-MODE-TOUR-GET","width":4000,"caption":"Martin Gore of Depeche Mode perform the at American Airlines Arena on Sept. 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images/TNS) He is currently on tour and performed last week at Eagle's Landing Baptist Church in McDonough, the same church where Christian rock band Casting Crowns originated. CONTRIBUTED A balladeer at heart with songs like "Hope in Front of Me" and "Tell Your Heart To Beat Again," he can now sell out 1,500-seat theaters. I just want to make a Grammy-caliber album." He plans to use successful producers he's worked with in the past as well as new ones and focus on topics that may not be traditional Christian music subject matter. "There are some risks I want to take," he said. I'm doing my first bookings in the Spanish world." In a notice published in the Fulton County Daily Report Feb. 15, Truist Bank said the mansion was scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7. Records show the couple had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property. She has not been a consistent presence on reality TV in more than two years.
"},{"_id":"E75KSEVNSNEJPHTH2AVZKCXTXE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677273772215},"type":"text","content":"
"},{"_id":"GGSXHSPM3JHA3IZ6S6QAA2UZLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677272654193},"type":"text","content":"
"}],"display_date":"2023-02-24T21:26:12.152Z","headlines":{"basic":"Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-24T21:26:12.152Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"},{"text":"house-home-atlanta"},{"text":"intown atlanta"},{"text":"homegarden"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-02-25T08:03:47.699Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[],"by":[{"name":"BRAVO","type":"author","byline":"BRAVO"}]},"subtitle":"Kim Zolciak","width":1200,"caption":"Kim Zolciak's Alpharetta mansion she purchased in 2013 was featured frequently on her Bravo show \"Don't Be Tardy.\" BRAVO","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EQLYQ3ZDMBHCVNDC7SFTN67BF4.jpg","height":675}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/kim-zolciaks-alpharetta-home-wont-be-auctioned/24UUMXSMPFFC7NL2W7JRZSGSYA/","_id":"24UUMXSMPFFC7NL2W7JRZSGSYA"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"QDJ4WGPMHZCQ3DHDIFU4TQXXDQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"David Foster and Katharine McPhee have made beautiful music together romantically since marrying in 2019, and now they’re doing the same on a nationwide tour."},{"_id":"ONBRWGRFZNCU5LWOKCD62D4VZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677218634917},"type":"text","content":"Foster, who has produced a cavalcade of hit pop songs for everyone from Earth, Wind & Fire to Celine Dion to Chicago, will join actress and singer McPhee in Atlanta for two shows Saturday, Feb. 25 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. (Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster starting at $49.50.) So why not my wife?" Foster's hit parade includes disco classics (Cheryl Lynn's "Got To Be Real"), ballads (Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love," Celine Dion's "The Power of Love") and even some power pop (John Parr's "St. Elmo's Fire"). While the show only lasted two seasons, she said more people talk to her about that cult series than her four-year run as a single mom on the CBS crime procedural "Scorpion," which aired from 2014 to 2018. I was sitting in the studio and said, 'Hold it!' And then at the right moment, I said, 'Play it again.'" And it's now weird to know that David produced it!" (The pair, who have a 2-year-old son, met during "Idol" but didn't officially begin dating until 2018.) Her mother Patricia worked on the show for many years as a vocal coach and now her sister Adriana does the same. I would definitely be in the Soft Rock Hall of Fame!"
"}],"display_date":"2023-02-24T16:45:30.085Z","headlines":{"basic":"INTERVIEW: David Foster, Kat McPhee enjoy touring together as a married couple"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-24T16:45:30.085Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-02-25T08:02:47.114Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Kara Birnbaum/NBC","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"NBC","type":"author","byline":"NBC"}]},"subtitle":"Katharine McPhee David Foster 2019","width":1000,"caption":"TODAY -- Pictured: David Foster and Katharine McPhee-Foster on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 -- (Photo by: Kara Birnbaum/NBC)","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PV74JVKVDZGBBIEMXJ25P3EAEM.JPG","height":667}},"canonical_url":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog/interview-david-foster-kat-mcphee-enjoy-touring-together-as-a-married-couple/XNNSUQVZV5AILNPFFY2RAFSYF4/","_id":"XNNSUQVZV5AILNPFFY2RAFSYF4"},{"content_elements":[{"_id":"UKPL7OCXGBE4HNTWQPES5XOSH4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1594090779652},"type":"text","content":"Despite being just 19, Atlanta actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston carries himself with the gravitas of a much older actor, and that mature energy has translated into a number of dramatic roles."},{"_id":"XTEX6MFDPNHDZAYL5KOBUHB7RE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1676419364349},"type":"text","content":"Winston’s lead role in the family drama “We Have a Ghost” on Netflix, released on Feb. 24, is yet another step up his career ladder. He plays Kevin, an introverted teen who befriends a misunderstood, lost ghost with a terrible comb-over named Ernest played by David Harbour of "Stranger Things" fame. He's not a TikTok kid." This movie is for everyone." He has moved his family for yet another fresh start into what he discovers is a haunted house. Even at the expense of his son's trust, Frank quickly tries to leverage the ghost into fame and fortune. She crushed it. She was my secret weapon and made some of the other actors up their game." NETFLIX It took her just three days and she liked the script." It took Landon a full year of post-production to make Harbour's ghost look just right, with the proper hue, transparency and a vapor trail representing his energy. "It was super complicated to design and pull off," Landon said. A goofy ghost isn't going to faze them." While he loves living in Atlanta, he hopes to move to New York, where he lived briefly as a child, to "experience (it) as a young adult." Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.
"},{"_id":"QRGICGLIQRALNBWVN2WG4VZIVI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1677245858599},"type":"text","content":"
"},{"_id":"WCUNFOFU6ZHEDKY3BOKOZFRX5E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1676427408511},"type":"text","content":"
"},{"_id":"GBXITOHN6ZGDBOKXJHLWBO6YKU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1676427408512},"type":"text","content":"
"}],"display_date":"2023-02-24T14:33:34.366Z","headlines":{"basic":"INTERVIEW: Atlantan Jahi Di’Allo Winston leads Netflix family film ‘We Have a Ghost’"},"first_publish_date":"2023-02-24T14:33:34.366Z","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/things-to-do","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"News about entertainers, music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio","site_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia Entertainment Scene"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog","_id":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","ancestors":{"AmpNav":["/","/life"],"default":["/","/life"],"TopNavRedesign":[],"SectionMap":["/"],"MainMenuRedesign2021":["/","/things-to-do"],"TopNav":[]},"order":{"AmpNav":2011,"default":2011,"SectionMap":1029,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2003,"ComposerNav":1066}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/radiotvtalk-blog","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/life/radiotvtalk-blog","name":"Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog"},"tags":[{"text":"teamshane"},{"text":"tv"},{"text":"things to do"},{"text":"features-rotator"},{"text":"radiotv blog"}]},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2023-02-25T19:36:52.650Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Scott Saltzman/Netflix","type":"author"}],"by":[{"name":"Scott Saltzman/Netflix","type":"author","byline":"Scott Saltzman/Netflix"}]},"subtitle":"We have a ghost","width":6731,"caption":"We Have A Ghost stars (L to R) Anthony Mackie as Frank, Erica Ash as Melanie, Niles Fitch as Fulton, and Jahi Winston as Kevin. / Cr. Scott Saltzman/Netflix © 2022. One-day and weekend passes are available at growtix.com. franchise. Boys" Slayer" music, movies and TV shows with Georgia ties, Atlanta TV and radio Blog NETFLIX/AP It is located at Cheshire Bridge and LaVista roads. The theater was the first in Atlanta to show "Star Wars." which stayed there for nearly six months. After Lefont sold the theater in 1990, Tara maintained the arthouse strategy through multiple owners and eventually became a four-screen theater. The final movies shown at the theater before it shut down included "Tar," "Call Jane" and the appropriately titled "Decision to Leave." Cinematreasures.org

The historic Tara Theatre in Atlanta is reopening in spring 2023 after Regal Cinemas closed it in November 2022. Here are five things to know about the beloved cinema: https://t.co/5oXvxs1z4l pic.twitter.com/nVOPDIeQ5j

— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) February 24, 2023
\n