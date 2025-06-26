A 20-year-old man who had been on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list for an early 2023 homicide was arrested Tuesday after he was found with drugs and a gun at the West End MARTA station, authorities said.
Jyquez Harvey was taken into custody by MARTA police at the station more than two years after he allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Julian Kolb in a West End residential area, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded Feb. 17, 2023, to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street. Kolb was found lying in the street and had been shot in the abdomen and right arm, according to an Atlanta police report obtained Thursday. He died at the scene, and police took several phones as evidence, the report stated.
Harvey, who was previously arrested in 2022 on a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony, was then identified as a suspect in Kolb’s killing, according to Atlanta police and online records. He was placed on the city’s “most wanted” list and sought on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
On Tuesday afternoon, video footage showed Harvey riding on a train when a man allegedly tried to sell him medication, a MARTA officer said in an arrest warrant. But as they disembarked at the West End station, the man told police Harvey had taken his medication bottle, which was found in the suspect’s pants packet, the warrant stated.
Police said they also saw a bulge in Harvey’s pocket that was later determined to be the butt of a black 9 mm handgun. Harvey then got aggressive and spat on an officer’s shoe as they tried to place him in a patrol vehicle, according to the warrant.
After a further search, Harvey was found to have 16.5 grams of marijuana and 26 multicolored pills “suspected to be MDMA,” the warrant stated.
The following day, Atlanta police said they were notified that Harvey had been taken into custody by MARTA police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on the charges related to the 2023 killing.
He’s the second person to face charges for that shooting in the past month.
In late May, police said Blain Stafford, who is in his early 40s, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with Kolb’s death. Stafford allegedly pointed a gun at Kolb during the incident, according to his warrant.
He was already in custody at the jail for allegedly stabbing a man in the stomach April 8 at a park on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, the warrant stated.
Harvey also faces charges related to the incident at the MARTA station, including simple battery against law enforcement, drug possession and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, online records showed.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the suspect’s age.
