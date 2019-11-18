Listen to Season 3 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast

EPISODE 4: “Arrested.” Dr. Gupta never faced any criminal charges in Ohio. But that would change in Georgia. Johnny Edwards examines why Dr. Narendra K. Gupta was able to get a medical license in Georgia and breaks down the Johns Creek police investigation against the doctor.

EPISODE 5: “Punishment.” In late 2011, Dr. Narendra K. Gupta stood before a Fulton County judge and pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. The conditions of his sentence were unusual: He didn’t have to go to jail. He did have to leave the country. Was the sentence just?

EPISODE 6: “Banishment.” In this final episode, a Fulton County judge orders Dr. Narendra Gupta to surrender his medical license and stop practicing medicine forever. But when he returned to his native India, Gupta turned his back on almost everything the American court had ordered him to do.

