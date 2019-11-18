Listen to Season 3 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast

Allegations of attacking or harassing nurses and patients followed Dr. Narendra K. Gupta for decades, but the medical community shielded the doctor until his arrest in Georgia. Why is he still practicing medicine? Reporter Johnny Edwards, one of the reporters behind the AJC’s award-winning “Doctors & Sex Abuse” series, tells the full story.
You can listen to the episodes at the links below, or go to the iTunes store to binge listen the entire series. NOTE: This podcast episode contains mature subject matter. Listener discretion is advised.
EPISODE 1: “Predator, M.D.” When he came to Atlanta from Ohio in the early 2000s, Dr. Narendra K. Gupta brought something besides his medical degree and his expertise as a diabetes and hypertension doctor. Gupta had already been publicly accused of sexually abusing women.
EPISODE 2: “Prey.” Dr. Gupta had lost privileges at two Ohio hospitals before coming to Atlanta, but there were red flags before his time in Ohio. Episode 2 explores the earliest allegations against Gupta during his time working in Canada, and what happened when those warnings weren’t heeded.
EPISODE 3: “Compulsion.” Why would a doctor risk his career, possibly even his freedom, by repeatedly sexually abusing patients or office employees? Johnny Edwards examines 20 years’ worth of documented allegations against Dr. Gupta searching for a possible motivation.
EPISODE 4: “Arrested.” Dr. Gupta never faced any criminal charges in Ohio. But that would change in Georgia. Johnny Edwards examines why Dr. Narendra K. Gupta was able to get a medical license in Georgia and breaks down the Johns Creek police investigation against the doctor.
EPISODE 5: “Punishment.” In late 2011, Dr. Narendra K. Gupta stood before a Fulton County judge and pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. The conditions of his sentence were unusual: He didn’t have to go to jail. He did have to leave the country. Was the sentence just?
EPISODE 6: “Banishment.” In this final episode, a Fulton County judge orders Dr. Narendra Gupta to surrender his medical license and stop practicing medicine forever. But when he returned to his native India, Gupta turned his back on almost everything the American court had ordered him to do.
