Listen to Season 4 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast

EPISODE 3: “The Mask.” Did somebody else commit the murder of which Devonia Inman was convicted? He has always said so. Bill Rankin talks to witnesses who saw completely different things and zeroes in on a mask that police said was used in the crime. It wasn’t a ski mask, says Rankin, it was an up-to-no-good mask.

EPISODE 4: “Burying the Lede?” If Hercules Brown committed the murder of Taco Bell’s night manager in 1998, then the authorities have put the wrong man, Devonia Inman, behind bars. But it gets worse than that. Much worse.

EPISODE 5: “Yet Another Bombshell.” In the hearing on Devonia Inman’s “exxtraordinary motion” for a new trial, another giant piece of the case against Inman seems to crumble and fall away. Did Inman commit the murder of which he was convicted? Was he even there when it happened?

EPISODE 6: "The Murdered Woman." Before she was killed that night at the Taco Bell in Adel, Donna Brown was a hardworking restaurant manager, a beloved sister and a completely devoted mother. And if we are to seek justice for Devonia Inman, we must also seek it for Donna Brown.

