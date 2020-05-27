Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

“Breakdown” special episode: The Rising Daughter church murder investigation

Joshua Sharpe covers crime and criminal justice for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
Joshua Sharpe covers crime and criminal justice for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne

Credit: Tyson Horne

Crime & Public Safety
By AJC staff
May 23, 2020
Hear reporter Joshua Sharpe read his investigative report “The Imperfect Alibi” in its entirety.

When AJC reporter Joshua Sharpe started looking into an old southeast Georgia murder case, the victims had been dead more than 30 years. And a man convicted of killing them, who has maintained his innocence, had served nearly 20 years in prison.

Sharpe's reporting resulted in an AJC project, "The Imperfect Alibi," tracing the old story in light of new details, including tests that for the first time linked DNA evidence from the murder scene. DNA tests matched hair samples to a previous suspect who was investigated but never charged.

Those tests led Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson to ask the GBI to reopen the decades-old case. And the man serving a prison sentence for the murders has asked a judge for a new trial.

In this AJC podcast, Sharpe reads from his story, which is subtitled "The forgotten suspect, the DNA and the church murders that haunted a detective."

Sharpe covers crime and public safety for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Other “Breakdown” seasons available:

Season 1: “Breakdown: Railroad Justice in a Railroad Town”

Season 2: “Breakdown: Death in a Hot Car—Mistake or Murder?”

Season 3: “Breakdown: Predator, M.D.”

Season 4: “Breakdown: Murder Below the Gnat Line”

Season 5: “Breakdown: The Tex McIver Murder Case”

Season 6: “Breakdown: A Jury of His Peers”

Season 7: “Breakdown: Judgment Call”

Season 8: “Breakdown: The Ahmaud Arbery Case”

RELATED

ExploreRead the full story
ExploreHow the story was reported
ExploreFind related video and full coverage

About the Author

AJC staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot, killed during struggle over Georgia deputy’s gun, officials say
19m ago
BREAKING: Police, GBI investigate shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel
2h ago
2 injured, cars perforated by bullets at downtown Atlanta apartment complex
23h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top