“Breakdown” special episode: The Rising Daughter church murder investigation

Sharpe's reporting resulted in an AJC project, "The Imperfect Alibi," tracing the old story in light of new details, including tests that for the first time linked DNA evidence from the murder scene. DNA tests matched hair samples to a previous suspect who was investigated but never charged.

Those tests led Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson to ask the GBI to reopen the decades-old case. And the man serving a prison sentence for the murders has asked a judge for a new trial.