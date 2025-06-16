Two men have been arrested after a 6-year-old was shot when gunfire erupted between two vehicles on Father’s Day, Smyrna police said.
Craig Radford Calhoun, 57, of Douglasville, and Eric Allen Rushi, 30, of Atlanta, both face charges in the shooting, including first- and third-degree child cruelty.
Details are limited, but officers got the call around 3:45 p.m. Sunday about shots fired in the area of Campbell and Spring roads. The intersection is just west of I-285 at Cobb Parkway.
Witnesses told police that gunfire had erupted between two vehicles, the department said in a statement. The child was in one of the vehicles.
Officials did not say if the people knew each other or if it was a road rage incident.
“We are actively looking into the cause,” spokesperson Lt. Meredith Holt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
When police arrived, they located one of the vehicles. The other vehicle showed up at a hospital with the child, who had been shot in the abdomen. Authorities did not release details about the child’s condition.
Police did not clarify in whose vehicle the child was riding.
In addition to the child cruelty charges, Calhoun and Rushi both face charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They were booked into the Cobb County jail, where they remained Monday without bond.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Man killed in Paulding alleged road rage shooting identified; arrest made
A man is dead and two women are in critical condition following a pair of separate shootings on metro Atlanta roads. At least one of the incidents involved road rage.
Man arrested after woman, 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb apartments
A manhunt was underway Friday after a woman and a young girl were shot to death at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.
$10K reward offered to find shooter who killed 12-year-old in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police say a 12-year-old boy wasan innocent bystander.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns on Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.