Witnesses told police that gunfire had erupted between two vehicles, the department said in a statement. The child was in one of the vehicles.

Officials did not say if the people knew each other or if it was a road rage incident.

“We are actively looking into the cause,” spokesperson Lt. Meredith Holt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When police arrived, they located one of the vehicles. The other vehicle showed up at a hospital with the child, who had been shot in the abdomen. Authorities did not release details about the child’s condition.

Police did not clarify in whose vehicle the child was riding.

In addition to the child cruelty charges, Calhoun and Rushi both face charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They were booked into the Cobb County jail, where they remained Monday without bond.