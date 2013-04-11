APD officer fired in Eagle raid wins reinstatement

But Lee found no evidence to support either claim, ordering that Adams — now working for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department — be rehired as a sergeant with partial back pay and benefits.

In a statement, the Atlanta Law Department said it plans to appeal the judge’s ruling. They have until May 1 to do so. Huber said it could be another year — if not longer — before the city’s appeal is heard. Adams will not be able to return to work pending the outcome of the appeal.

Huber said Adams is “happy he won but sad that city is apparently going to appeal.”

Police said they went to the Eagle that night because of reports that men were engaging in sex acts as others watched. The charges against the eight people arrested during the warrant-less raid were eventually dropped or dismissed.

More than a year later, the city settled a federal civil rights lawsuit with the bar’s owners and 26 patrons for $1.025 million.