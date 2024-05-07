TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Dry, mostly sunny conditions ahead of storms later this week

Not a whole lot of rain Tuesday, but chance of showers with warm weather
It’s going to be a warm and humid Tuesday in metro Atlanta. Enjoy it while you can, because storms are on the way on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is going to be warm if not hot this afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

After a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s, highs will creep into the upper 80s again today, and that’ll be the pattern at least through Friday.

“A cooler weekend, a more refreshing weekend on the way for Mother’s Day,” Monahan said. “The humidity is going to drop, and temperatures are going to drop, too, into the weekend.”

As for today, there’s a 20% to 30% chance of pop-up showers, but most of us should stay dry, he said.

Storms arrive on Wednesday, but they’ll mostly stay in the far North Georgia mountains. Some isolated showers could develop in the afternoon, and another round of strong storms will roll through the metro area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Those have the potential to be severe, with the main concern being for damaging wind gusts, Monahan said.

