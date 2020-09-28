AJC logo
    • Coronavirus: School Updates

    Atlanta Public Schools announced limited hours of operation for playgrounds and walking tracks, which closed in March as the coronavirus began to spread. EMILY HANEY / AJC FILE PHOTO
    Local News
    Atlanta schools set hours of operation for playgrounds, walking tracks
    Kara Dutton, principal, waves as school buses arrive at Jackson Elementary School in Lawrenceville on the first day of school for younger students amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Gwinnett County Public Schools does report COVID-19 cases by school on its website. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
    Education
    Georgia withholds school COVID-19 counts from public
    A Gwinnett teacher says: "Society has asked for the lives of my family by requiring me to face a COVID-19 hot spot every work day. The lives of my family are not and never were a part of my teaching contract. To people who should know better, my family is considered a disposable, unfortunate collateral casualty, and are dismissed with a shrug because in-person instruction is mandatory."
    Get Schooled Blog
    'Lives of my family are not and never were a part of my teaching...
    Gwendolyn Payton hugs her cousin Vernon Middleton as one of her children, "Walking Dead" actor Khary Payton (left), looks on during the artist talk for her new gallery exhibition, "The Faith of The Dreamer: Opposition to the Truth May Derail the Dream but the Faith of the Dreamer Prevails," at Plunkett Gallery in the Hardman Hall Fine Arts Building at Mercer University in Macon on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Gwendolyn Payton, after nearly 50 years, is getting her senior art show that was denied to her by the head of the Mercer art department at the time. She is holding a photo of her mother, Johnnie Mae Middleton, who died earlier this year. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
    Education
    A degree and a dream deferred: Chance meeting corrects a half-century...
    Atlanta Public Schools will try to host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in November.
    Local News
    Atlanta high schools plan November ceremonies for 2020 graduates
    Georgia could drastically reduce the effect of the End of Course Milestones tests on student grades during the COVID-19 pandemic. AJC FILE
    Education
    Standardized test scores could be mostly erased from Ga. high schools...
    Superintendent Lisa Herring talks with Kiersten Hellier-Hunter's 7th-grade class over zoom on the first day of class at David T. Howard Middle School, Monday, August 25, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
    Local News
    Some Atlanta students could return to classrooms next month
    A student, wearing a face mask, enters the school book store at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Aug. 20, 2020. The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
    Education
    AJC College COVID Tracker: UGA reports another drop in new cases
    Augusta University professor Debbie van Tuyll speaks with her students while teaching a communication law and ethics class virtually from her screened in back porch at her residence in Martinez, Georgia Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Van Tuyll is a professor who teaches communications at Augusta University. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2020. She is currently receiving chemotherapy treatments while continuing to virtually teach at the university. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
    Education
    College and the Coronavirus: Georgia professor balances cancer while...
    Iris Mae Welch, left, Barbara Pace Hunt, center, and Myra Elliott, right, are largely unrecognized for the role they played in integrating Georgia's public universities. The author of a book about their sacrifices urges the state to honor the women by creating a statue of them or naming a building for them.
    Get Schooled Blog
    OPINION: Honor ‘hidden figures’ of Georgia’s college desegregation ...
