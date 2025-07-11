Where can I find it: watch repair, frozen OJ and CleanBoss products

Q: I’m hoping you can help my 93-year-old mom, who is looking to have some links taken out of her Seiko watch. She has not had any luck with local watch repair services. It is an antique watch with small flat square links. Is there someone in the Atlanta area who specializes in Seiko watches? Thank you in advance. — Jayne Managan, Cumming

A: I forwarded the photos you sent to Rafi Junaid, who owns the family-run Sunshine Jewelry and Watch Repairs (225 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, 678-691-7245). Junaid and his staff have over 20 years of experience in repairing and restoring many types of watches, and he stated that he can remove the links in your mother’s Seiko. Along with watches, Sunshine also repairs fine jewelry and creates custom pieces.

Q: I’m trying to locate frozen orange juice. I would like to find any frozen orange juice. — Jerry Skidmore, Atlanta