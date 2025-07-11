Where Can I Find It
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: watch repair, frozen OJ and CleanBoss products

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Q: I’m hoping you can help my 93-year-old mom, who is looking to have some links taken out of her Seiko watch. She has not had any luck with local watch repair services. It is an antique watch with small flat square links. Is there someone in the Atlanta area who specializes in Seiko watches? Thank you in advance. — Jayne Managan, Cumming

A: I forwarded the photos you sent to Rafi Junaid, who owns the family-run Sunshine Jewelry and Watch Repairs (225 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, 678-691-7245). Junaid and his staff have over 20 years of experience in repairing and restoring many types of watches, and he stated that he can remove the links in your mother’s Seiko. Along with watches, Sunshine also repairs fine jewelry and creates custom pieces.

ExploreWhere can I find it: iPod battery, coin appraisal, Sky Bar

Q: I’m trying to locate frozen orange juice. I would like to find any frozen orange juice. — Jerry Skidmore, Atlanta

A: Jerry, head to Ingles Market (4815 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 404-299-0698) and you’ll have a choice of two frozen concentrated orange juices that come in cans. The store carries Minute Maid Original orange juice in a 12-ounce size for $3.98, which yields 48 ounces of juice. Ingles also stocks its house brand, Laura Lynn frozen orange juice concentrate. The 12-ounce cans sell for $4.68 each.

ExploreWhere can I find it: quarts of half-sour pickles, tie donation

Q: Some time back, I saw a thyme-scented natural disinfectant cleaning spray called CleanBoss on a shopping network. I really wanted to try this because I don’t like to use a lot of chemicals for cleaning. Is this available in any local stores? Thank you. — Linda S., Sandy Springs

CleanBoss is formulated to kill 99.9% of germs and is NSF-approved for use in areas where food is processed. (Courtesy of CleanBoss)

Credit: CleanBoss

icon to expand image

Credit: CleanBoss

A: Founded by entertainer Pitbull and Joy Mangano, who introduced the world to the self-wringing Miracle Mop, the nontoxic cleaning brand CleanBoss features a multisurface spray cleaner and disinfectant with thyme oil. You’ll find 24-ounce spray bottles of CleanBoss cleaner for $5.99 at Lowe’s (5925 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-497-8920).

ExploreWhere can I find it: oil painting repair, SodaStream canister exchange, painting appraisal

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
More Stories

Keep Reading

House of Applejay liqueurs are made from natural ingredients. (Courtesy of House of Applejay)

Credit: Handout

Fledgling North Georgia distillery makes time-honored fruit liqueurs

The Mother-daughter team behind House of Applejay won three medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Fire guts Virginia-Highland gelato shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Bomb Biscuits Co. teased an ice cream sundae collaboration, a beloved Ethiopian restaurant reopened after more than 2 years and more from the metro Atlanta dining scene.

RFK Jr. promoted a food company he says will make Americans healthy. Their meals are ultraprocessed

The Latest

It will be hot and muggy this weekend for the Capital One All-Star Village, but what else would you expect in July?. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Going out this weekend? Classic Georgia summer forecast in store

29m ago

DeKalb trash-to-gas contract fight has financial, environmental consequences

‘Glad this is over’: Dad relieved after teen IHOP worker’s killer gets life

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.