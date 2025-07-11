Where can I find it: watch repair, frozen OJ and CleanBoss products

Q: I’m hoping you can help my 93-year-old mom, who is looking to have some links taken out of her Seiko watch. She has not had any luck with local watch repair services. It is an antique watch with small flat square links. Is there someone in the Atlanta area who specializes in Seiko watches? Thank you in advance. — Jayne Managan, Cumming
A: I forwarded the photos you sent to Rafi Junaid, who owns the family-run Sunshine Jewelry and Watch Repairs (225 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, 678-691-7245). Junaid and his staff have over 20 years of experience in repairing and restoring many types of watches, and he stated that he can remove the links in your mother’s Seiko. Along with watches, Sunshine also repairs fine jewelry and creates custom pieces.
Q: I’m trying to locate frozen orange juice. I would like to find any frozen orange juice. — Jerry Skidmore, Atlanta
A: Jerry, head to Ingles Market (4815 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 404-299-0698) and you’ll have a choice of two frozen concentrated orange juices that come in cans. The store carries Minute Maid Original orange juice in a 12-ounce size for $3.98, which yields 48 ounces of juice. Ingles also stocks its house brand, Laura Lynn frozen orange juice concentrate. The 12-ounce cans sell for $4.68 each.
Q: Some time back, I saw a thyme-scented natural disinfectant cleaning spray called CleanBoss on a shopping network. I really wanted to try this because I don’t like to use a lot of chemicals for cleaning. Is this available in any local stores? Thank you. — Linda S., Sandy Springs
Credit: CleanBoss
Credit: CleanBoss
A: Founded by entertainer Pitbull and Joy Mangano, who introduced the world to the self-wringing Miracle Mop, the nontoxic cleaning brand CleanBoss features a multisurface spray cleaner and disinfectant with thyme oil. You’ll find 24-ounce spray bottles of CleanBoss cleaner for $5.99 at Lowe’s (5925 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-497-8920).
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
