College protesters want Israeli divestment. That’s very hard to do

But experts say disentangling from Israel or companies that do business there would be very difficult in a globally connected economy with many major U.S. and foreign companies doing business in Israel or with Israeli companies. Check Point Software, for example, is listed in the portfolios of more than 80 exchange-traded funds, according to Swing Trade, which tracks the markets.

Exchange-traded funds, which bundle securities into single funds that trade like stocks, are commonly held and found within the endowments of universities and the retirement accounts of many protesters’ parents. Similar investments are also in the education savings accounts known as 529s that make college possible for many students.

In Georgia, the highest-profile divestment calls have come from protesters at Emory, which has an endowment of more than $10 billion, the 17th-largest in the country, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

However, university endowments typically don’t disclose individual investments and the universities themselves don’t always have the ability to extricate funds from financial instruments that have tentacles stretching into the stocks of multinational corporations that also don’t fully disclose their many clients and investments, experts noted.

