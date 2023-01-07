Clayton ME: Jail detainee died by homicide

“Ultimately, he would have not died that night without that altercation,” Byars told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That is the reason we ruled it a homicide.”

The case is still being investigated by the GBI and will be referred to prosecutors, Byars’ office said in a news release.

The GBI and Clayton District Attorney Tasha Mosley could not be immediately reached for comment Friday evening.

An attorney for Thurmond’s relatives called for “the officers responsible to be arrested and charged immediately.”

“We also ask that any supporters of Terry and his family remain focused on justice and changing policies to protect persons in detention with mental health and emotional disorders so this does not happen again,” said Thomas Reynolds, the family’s attorney.

“Lastly, we call for transparency from the government, release the video and administrative report. It’s shocking that the family has still not heard from officials in charge of Clayton County to apologize for Mr. Thurmond’s death.”

The Clayton Sheriff’s Office announced last month it had fired some of its employees following an investigation of Thurmond’s death, though it did not identify them.

Thurmond was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Clayton County Jail after entering secure areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport without a ticket. An Atlanta police report says officers also found “a warrant out of Fulton County with extradition for probation violation” for Thurmond. He graduated from Tri-Cities High School in East Point and had three children.

At least 27 Clayton jail detainees have died since 2009, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Among them were five who died last year, the Clayton jail’s highest annual death toll in more than a decade.

In October, former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.