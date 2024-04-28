Quiet Sunday so far after tensions Saturday night at Emory

After three days of protests, the quad at Emory University was quiet and empty Sunday morning.

However, evidence of recent days’ vandalism on buildings was still visible. For example, “FREE PALESTINE” could still be seen on the exterior of the Michael C. Carlos Museum despite efforts to remove the graffiti.

When graffiti was being spray-painted on at least one building on the quad Saturday night, Emory police came in and broke up the crowd.

In a statement from Emory University President Gregory Fenves on Sunday morning, he noted: “On Friday and again yesterday, hundreds of students and faculty assembled peacefully on our Atlanta campus for student-led protests. Our open expression team worked closely with the student organizers of the events to facilitate their peaceful expression, and that partnership worked as it is supposed to.

“That changed last night.”

Credit: David Aaro/AJC Credit: David Aaro/AJC

He noted the vandalism: “Last night’s incidents follow similar vandalism that occurred on the Quad last Monday. The Emory Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to investigate these crimes.”

He concluded his message: “I am dedicated to keeping this campus safe as community members finish classes, continue their research, sit for exams, and prepare for Commencement.”

Meanwhile, a faculty group at Emory has called for a no-confidence vote on Fenves in the wake of law enforcement officers arresting protesters on Thursday.