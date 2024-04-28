News

Quiet Sunday so far after tensions Saturday night at Emory

By and
1 minute ago

After three days of protests, the quad at Emory University was quiet and empty Sunday morning.

However, evidence of recent days’ vandalism on buildings was still visible. For example, “FREE PALESTINE” could still be seen on the exterior of the Michael C. Carlos Museum despite efforts to remove the graffiti.

When graffiti was being spray-painted on at least one building on the quad Saturday night, Emory police came in and broke up the crowd.

In a statement from Emory University President Gregory Fenves on Sunday morning, he noted: “On Friday and again yesterday, hundreds of students and faculty assembled peacefully on our Atlanta campus for student-led protests. Our open expression team worked closely with the student organizers of the events to facilitate their peaceful expression, and that partnership worked as it is supposed to.

“That changed last night.”

After three days of protests, the quad at Emory University was quiet and empty Sunday morning. The Michael C. Carlos Museum (at left) was among buildings vandalized in the past days, and "Free Palestine" can still be seen despite efforts to remove the graffiti.

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

He noted the vandalism: “Last night’s incidents follow similar vandalism that occurred on the Quad last Monday. The Emory Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to investigate these crimes.”

He concluded his message: “I am dedicated to keeping this campus safe as community members finish classes, continue their research, sit for exams, and prepare for Commencement.”

Meanwhile, a faculty group at Emory has called for a no-confidence vote on Fenves in the wake of law enforcement officers arresting protesters on Thursday.

About the Authors

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory police clear out protesters after graffiti and stolen ladder

Credit: AP

Trump is running against Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource ahead of 2024 elections
The Latest
Weekend sees more arrests at U.S. college campuses
Crackdowns at 4 College Protests Lead to More Than 200 Arrests
A trick to reduce stress? Spend 20 seconds a day doing this easy practice
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic