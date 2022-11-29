Clayton Jail detainee dies after struggling with officers

A 38-year-old Clayton County Jail detainee died Monday after he attempted to jump from the second floor of the lockup, struggled with detention officers who tried to stop him and was tased, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Terry Lee Thurmond of Hapeville was taken to a hospital, where he died, the GBI said, adding its Medical Examiner’s Office would conduct an autopsy.
Thurmond was charged with criminal trespass this month and his bond was set at $3,000 Monday, court records show. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.
At least 27 Clayton jail detainees have died since 2009, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Among them were five who died last year, the Clayton jail’s highest annual death toll in more than a decade.
The Clayton Sheriff’s Office and Thurmond’s court-appointed attorney did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Thurmond’s family had no immediate comment.
Last month, former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
About the Author