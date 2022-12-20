Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies

An attorney for Thurmond’s relatives said they are pleased “the officers responsible for causing Mr. Thurmond’s death have been fired,” adding “there must be full transparency.”

“On behalf of the family, we are demanding an immediate release of all information surrounding Terry’s death,” said Thomas Reynolds, the family’s attorney. “It is in the public’s interest to release this information without delay. The family deserves justice and the people of Clayton County are crying out for accountability at all levels from those that are sworn to protect and serve them.”

Thurmond was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Clayton County Jail after entering secure areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport without a ticket. An Atlanta police report says officers also found “a warrant out of Fulton County with extradition for probation violation” for Thurmond. He graduated from Tri-Cities High School in East Point and had three children.

At least 27 Clayton jail detainees have died since 2009, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Among them were five who died last year, the Clayton jail’s highest annual death toll in more than a decade.

In October, former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.