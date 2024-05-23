“Thanks to companies like First Quality, that positive trend will continue,” he said in a news release.

First Quality first came to Macon in 2008 when it acquired Covidien Retail Products, assuming its existing facility. Since then, the company’s Macon operations have expanded multiple times. The company’s website boasts that its current campus spans more than 1 million square feet and employs at least 580 workers.

The forthcoming expansion will be located at 2108 Avondale Mill Rd. near Hawkinsville Road, which is adjacent to the company’s current campus. Allen Bodford, president of First Quality’s absorbent hygiene division, said the larger facility will allow the company to increase its baby diaper and training pants manufacturing capacity by 50%.

First Quality will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman said negotiations over other discretionary incentives remain active.