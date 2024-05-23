Business

Baby product factory in Macon to undergo $418M expansion

First Quality Baby Products said it will hire 600 new workers as part of the expansion
This is a photo of First Quality Baby Products' facility in Macon.

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

This is a photo of First Quality Baby Products' facility in Macon.
46 minutes ago

In Macon, they’re makin’ more baby products.

First Quality Baby Products announced Thursday a $418 million expansion to its factory operations in Macon-Bibb County, located about 85 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The New York-based company, which manufactures baby diapers, training pants and other paper and tissue products, said it will hire 600 additional workers as part of the expansion.

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the project, saying it adds to the bevy of companies that are choosing to expand their footprints in Georgia. More than 70% of last year’s economic development projects were in-state expansions, his office said.

“Thanks to companies like First Quality, that positive trend will continue,” he said in a news release.

First Quality first came to Macon in 2008 when it acquired Covidien Retail Products, assuming its existing facility. Since then, the company’s Macon operations have expanded multiple times. The company’s website boasts that its current campus spans more than 1 million square feet and employs at least 580 workers.

The forthcoming expansion will be located at 2108 Avondale Mill Rd. near Hawkinsville Road, which is adjacent to the company’s current campus. Allen Bodford, president of First Quality’s absorbent hygiene division, said the larger facility will allow the company to increase its baby diaper and training pants manufacturing capacity by 50%.

First Quality will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman said negotiations over other discretionary incentives remain active.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

