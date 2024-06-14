VP Harris to speak to influential Black group in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak to an influential Black organization in Atlanta on Friday, the first of two visits in a week in Georgia that aim to bolster support from one of the party’s most loyal constituencies. She’ll speak to the annual conference of the 100 Black Men of America at the Hyatt Regency.

Harris then plans to return to the city on Tuesday, this time to speak at hip-hop star Quavo’s conference on stopping gun violence.

The spate of stops in Atlanta underscore the campaign’s concerns that former President Donald Trump is gaining traction among Black men, with recent polls showing Black voters’ support for Democrats is beginning to drift.

President Joe Biden’s hopes of keeping Georgia in the Democratic column four years after his narrow upset victory in the state rests on strong turnout from Black Georgians, the pillar of a coalition that also includes white liberals, suburban swing voters and disillusioned Republicans.

Even a small sliver of Black Georgians who stay home could upend the fragile electoral alliance that helped Biden carry the state by fewer than 12,000 votes.

While senior Georgia Democrats say there’s little chance of a striking exodus of Black voters to Trump, they’re more concerned that Biden’s campaign won’t inspire the same rush to the polls it did when he flipped the state in 2020.

Put simply, many of the president’s allies don’t see it as a question of Biden or Trump among Black men, who have long been among the most loyal Democratic voters. It’s more of a battle between Biden or the couch.

The frequent stops in Georgia also send a reminder to Democrats in Georgia and beyond that the Biden campaign still considers the state competitive, despite polls showing Trump with a single-digit lead in the state.

”Her continued presence in the state underscores how competitive Georgia is,” said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock. ”We are viewed as being very much in play,” he added. “It’s clear Democratic leadership has not written us off.”

