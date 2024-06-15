Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Several people were forced to relocate after a Marietta hotel was damaged by a Saturday morning fire, officials said.

The blaze began around 10:30 a.m. at the Metro Extended Stay Hotel on Freys Gin Road, right off I-75 and South Marietta Parkway. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls, and when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the third floor of the building, Marietta fire spokesman Capt. Steve Dau said.

Residents were quickly evacuated, and no injuries have been reported, Dau confirmed.