Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

The fire happened at the Metro Extended Stay Hotel at 184 Freys Gin Road.

The fire happened at the Metro Extended Stay Hotel at 184 Freys Gin Road.
Several people were forced to relocate after a Marietta hotel was damaged by a Saturday morning fire, officials said.

The blaze began around 10:30 a.m. at the Metro Extended Stay Hotel on Freys Gin Road, right off I-75 and South Marietta Parkway. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls, and when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the third floor of the building, Marietta fire spokesman Capt. Steve Dau said.

Residents were quickly evacuated, and no injuries have been reported, Dau confirmed.

The fire was contained within about 20 minutes, but crews remained at the scene past 1 p.m. putting out hot spots.

Dau said the fire department is working with hotel management to find alternative living arrangements for about 30 people who have been displaced. The Red Cross is also assisting.

At least five rooms were heavily damaged by the flames, and about 35 are with water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

