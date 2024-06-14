RIP, original World of Coca-Cola

This story was originally published by Axios, also owned by Cox Enterprises.

The original World of Coca-Cola pavilion, the Downtown Atlanta tourist attraction where countless field trippers tried to mix up stomach-turning concoctions of soda brands from around the world, is no more.

Why it matters: The building — actually a collection of three 54-foot cubes, according to a 1990 AJC architectural review — had sat mostly vacant for nearly 20 years as a quirky afterthought before being demolished on Thursday afternoon with little fanfare surrounding it.