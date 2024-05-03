“Having met the great team at GF Casting Solutions during our recent mission to Switzerland, we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Peach State,” Kemp said in a news release.

Founded in 1802, Georg Fischer is a global firm specializing in gas and liquid transport and lightweight casting components. GF Casting is the company’s internal division focused on developing and producing parts for light vehicles, trucks, aerospace, energy, off-road vehicles and various industrial applications.

Carlos Vasto, President of GF Casting, said the Augusta factory will house high-pressure die casting machinery, which forces molten metal into product molds.

“Building a High Pressure Die Casting Facility is a very long-term investment,” he said in the release. “The new facility will complete our footprint to become truly global in the e-mobility market.”

Georgia has been heavily courting the e-mobility industries in recent years, from electric vehicle manufacturers to lithium-ion battery makers. Since 2018, the state has attracted promises of more than $27.3 billion in investment and 32,200 jobs across the e-mobility and clean technology supply chains, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

State and local officials have ponied up billions of dollars in incentives to woo some of those projects to the Peach State. GF Casting will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. The release did not disclose whether other discretionary incentives were offered as part of this project.