Biden administration announces strategy, funding to combat gun violence

The Biden administration’s five-part strategy will use funds from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help local governments curb gun violence. The strategy also carves out a specific role for Atlanta, one of 14 jurisdictions that will work together to increase investment in community violence intervention, and commit a portion of their rescue funds to that end.

About $350 billion in rescue funds will be earmarked for state, local, territorial and tribal governments, with flexibility for each locale to use the money as it sees fit, Biden administration officials said. Local governments will be able to apply for funds to hire more police, pay police overtime or spend on community programs designed to alleviate the root causes of gun violence.

Additional funding will also be granted to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to stem the flow of illegal firearms and provide additional support at the local level.

The White House strategy laid out the following points:

Stem the flow of firearms used to commit violence, including by holding rogue firearm dealers accountable for violating federal laws;

Support local law enforcement with federal tools and resources;

Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions;

Expand summer programming, employment opportunities and other services that support teenagers and young adults;

Help formerly incarcerated people successfully reenter community life.

White House officials called the nationwide increase in gun violence a “secondary consequence of the pandemic,” allowing the U.S. Treasury Department to release the rescue funds and provide guidance for their use.

A top-line focus of the strategy is on stemming the flow of illegal, or illegally acquired, firearms, with much stricter policing of gun dealers, officials said. The Biden administration plans to enact a zero-tolerance policy for what it calls “rogue gun dealers who willfully violate the law.” This means that federally licensed gun dealers can have their license revoked the first time they sell a gun to a prohibited person, fail to run a background check, fail to respond to an ATF tracing request and more.

Another focus of the White House strategy is the formation of a Community Violence Intervention Collaborative, a group of 14 jurisdictions committed to increased spending on intervention measures. Along with Atlanta, the group includes other jurisdictions that have made national headlines for high rates of violence, including Chicago; King County, Washington, which includes Seattle; Los Angeles; Minneapolis and St. Paul; and Washington, D.C.

The collaborative will hold meetings with officials from each jurisdiction, White House experts and philanthropic organizations.

“The President is calling on mayors across the country to follow the lead of these local officials by using their ARP funding or other public funds to launch and strengthen CVI programs in their communities,” administration officials said.

Though the Biden administration’s plan focuses on a range of initiatives, the rescue funds could provide additional cash that would allow Atlanta to hire more police officers — something that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned in March when she announced plans to hire 250 additional officers. Bottoms announced in early May that she would not seek reelection as Atlanta’s mayor.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, a mayoral candidate who has placed a major focus on reducing violent crime, has said the Atlanta Police Department should try to fill all 400 open positions.

Promises of funding and support for law enforcement from the Biden administration, Bottoms and Moore, all of whom are Democrats, echo recent actions by Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp recently released $5 million in emergency funds for state law enforcement agencies in response to the crime wave, the AJC reported. Top Georgia Republicans have recently placed a focus on crime rates and police support, despite the fact that Democratic attempts to change police funding have essentially evaporated, the AJC previously reported.